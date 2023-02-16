Super Rugby coaches back All Blacks' plans for Jordie Barrett, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Everyone is board with the Jordie Barrett as a No 12 plan, especially his Hurricanes coach who started the thing.

The All Blacks’ shadow will hover over Super Rugby Pacific all season – and so far the franchise coaches appear to well and truly have their heads round the realities of World Cup year.

With confirmation that load management for All Blacks will remain the same as previous years (ie no more than five consecutive games before a rest), there has been unanimous support for a concept that everyone now accepts is in the best interests of all.

And it would appear even the nuances of selection, and preferred positions, as regards the bigger All Blacks picture are now being well and truly factored in by the franchise coaches.

In fact, if Hurricanes coach Jason Holland and his Blues counterpart Leon MacDonald are any guide, they’re more than happy to play ball with any preferences that may filter down from All Blacks head coach Ian Foster as he works towards a World Cup squad that will, as ever, feature some tough calls.

Now that Foster has finally wrapped his head round the fact that Jordie Barrett is the best No 12 in the New Zealand game – after going on record with his belief to the contrary last year – the midfield has become a logjam of contenders, with the Blues’ Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Rieko Ioane, the Chiefs’ Anton Lienert-Brown and Crusaders David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Braydon Ennor all in the mix.

Holland, of course, started the ball rolling in this key positional shift in last year’s competition when he played Barrett frequently at No 12, and nothing has changed with his thinking on that in 2023. Barrett was named at second five for the Canes’ second pre-season hitout against the Crusaders in Levin.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck put in 40 minutes for the Blues in their first pre-season match against the Hurricanes.

“It’s probably where he’s best suited, and the best thing for the Hurricanes, too, which is our main focus,” he told Stuff at this week’s competition launch. “He’s really capable at 15, but I see the skillset and the way the game is nowadays with the need for your midfield to be tough and strong and get you gainline when there’s no space, and also to identify where the space is and get the ball there ... Jordie has got all the skills to do both those jobs.

“We’re looking at him as a 12 who will play 15 at some stage this year if that’s what the team needs. He’s been training [at 12] the last couple of weeks.”

Holland is helped by having a couple of very capable fullbacks in Josh Moorby and Ruben Love whom he believes cover the custodian’s role for him more than adequately, while Barrett confirmed earlier this week Foster had already given him an indication he sees him principally as a second five-eighths in the All Blacks now.

That puts a big spotlight on Tuivasa-Sheck for his second season of Super Rugby Pacific, and is a key reason why the “return to league’ rumours have started already across the ditch.

Even with World Cup squad sizes increasing to 33 for this year’s tournament in France, Tuivasa-Sheck faces a mighty battle to make the cut, with Lienert-Brown, Goodhue and Havili all cast-iron contenders to cover the spot behind Barrett. The former Warriors and Kiwis star, who made the switch to rugby in 2021 with the aim of going to the World Cup, made just three appearances for the All Blacks in 2022 for a total of 90 minutes of test footy.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Damian McKenzie is back with the Chiefs in 2023, though coach Clayton McMillan is still figuring out his best spot.

Tuivasa-Sheck remains committed to the No 12 role, and notably returned from his All Blacks’ off-season ahead of schedule to garner an extra pre-season hitout. But he has admitted that some experience on the wing could be a crucial string to his bow, and it’s a line of thinking that MacDonald supports.

“We do need him to be more versatile,” said the Blues coach of Tuivasa-Sheck. “He needs to be more versatile in his game, and also to help with his selection. He’s had a little bit of time on the wing with Auckland, and has spent a bit of time at training with us out there as well.

“At some point we might push him out there to help grow his game and value. The first year was about nailing down a position; this year we’re talking about using him in a more versatile role.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan was more equivocal around returned star Damian McKenzie who will also be in a tight race for a World Cup spot as the fullback/first five cover, and could be seen in both spots for the Hamilton outfit this season.

“He brings a lot of energy and he’s an X-factor player, so put him in any team he’s going to be an asset. It’s helpful to have him, but we can’t rely on him either ... if other guys step up it will make his job easier.

“In terms of where he’ll play, it’s a bit of a lottery at this stage. He’ll get some time at both 10 and 15 against the Blues (in Friday’s pre-season finale). He’s got a skillset that some other guys don’t necessarily have, and that applies to both positions.”

The Chiefs appear well covered whatever McMillan eventually decides, with Bryn Gatland and Josh Ioane at 10 and Shaun Stevenson and Rivez Reihana who could slot in at fullback.