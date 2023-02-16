Doubt over Beauden Barrett as illness rules him out of Blues' final pre-season hitout

Beauden Barrett is battling illness just a week out from the opening of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

An untimely illness has cast a cloud of doubt over All Blacks star Beauden Barrett’s readiness for the Blues’ Super Rugby Pacific season opener at the Highlanders on February 25.

Barrett was a notable absentee from the raft of All Blacks returning to duty for the Blues’ second pre-season clash against the Chiefs at Pukekohe on Friday, with assistant coach Paul Tito confirming he had been down with illness all week, and not considered.

Tito, the Blues’ lineout guru, however stopped short of ruling Barrett out for the clash against Clarke Dermody’s Highlanders under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium next Saturday night. Experienced lock/loosie Tom Robinson is also missing from a 42-strong lineup named to meet the Chiefs, as is young lock Sam Darry who came to Thursday’s season launch wearing a knee brace.

“There’s a bit of illness going around. It’s on an individual basis. They want to be playing, but currently they’re unavailable, so they won’t play against the Chiefs,” explained Tito.

“Beauden has been ill all week.”

Asked if Barrett, a 112-test All Black pivotal to the World Cup prospects later in the year, could be considered for the season opener without a pre-season game under his belt, Tito replied: “We need our best players on the park, and he’s certainly one of those.

”We all know he’s a pretty mature player and he’s been around and seen a bit. He knows his body better than most, and they’ll make the right calls for what he needs. It is a big year for everyone, and I’m sure we’ll manage him well.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and the Blues overcame the Hurricanes in their pre-season opener in west Auckland.

The remainder of the Blues’ All Blacks return for the 6pm clash against the Chiefs at Navigation Homes Stadium and Tito said it was important the side builds on last weekend’s first hitout against the Hurricanes, won 28-21 in west Auckland.

”It’s going to be physical,” he said. “They’re pretty good at the breakdown and contact area. That is an area we need to be squeaky in and make sure we’re securing our ball and being aggressive at the breakdown.

“They’re renowned for that – it’s what they live and die by. We need to be strong in this space to launch into the Highlanders. Our set piece has to be efficient and provide these backs with the quality ball they need.”

The Blues’ match against the Chiefs will be preceded by a game of three halves between the Blues women, Chiefs Manawa and NSW Waratahs at 2.40pm.

Blues: First half: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens,Mark Telea, RiekoIoane Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Second half: Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Bryce Heem, Corey Evans, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan, Lisati Milo-Harrie; Suafoa, Anton Segner, Rob Rush, James Tucker, Alan Caig, Marcel Renata, Soane Vikena, Josh Fusitu’a. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman, James Lay, Jordan Lay, Josh Beehre, Taine Plumtree, Leo Gordon, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Jock McKenzie, Essendon Tuitupou, Nigel Ah Wong.