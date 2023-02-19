Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has his concerns ahead of Super Rugby Pacific opener

Talk about your high standards. Clayton McMillan’s Chiefs may have sashayed through the Super Rugby Pacific pre-season with a pair of impressive victories, yet the coach has declared his side “underdone” ahead of their competition opener at the Crusaders on Friday night.

It's hard to imagine how the Chiefs could have done more through their pair of warmup games, thumping Moana Pasifika 48-7 first up and then on Friday, in balmy conditions in Pukekohe, they cruised past the Blues 47-33 in a matchup of three 30-minute periods.

">cruised past the Blues 47-33 in a matchup of three 30-minute periods.

The Chiefs didn’t have it all their own way at Navigation Homes Stadium, especially when Leon MacDonald had his full All Blacks contingent on the field through the first 40 minutes. But there were plenty of impressive moments as they ran in seven tries in total, and looked particularly sharp when heavy-hitters Damian McKenzie, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Brad Weber, entered the fray midway through.

Still, McMillan found enough to furrow his brow through a “good with the bad” outing in Pukekohe, especially with a “dusty” set piece early on that created a shortage of quality possession. “But the big dogs rolled up their sleeves and did some good stuff later on,” he said of his team’s surging finish.

In terms of an immediate measuring stick such as perennial champs the Crusaders first up at their home fortress, he added: “I thought we were [ready], but I reckon we’re a little bit underdone. A week is a long time in this game. We’ll tidy some things up, and the guys who end up playing against the Crusaders will get a lot more of training time, and a lot more focus.”

One area McMillan feels good about is the back three. After opening with Josh Ioane, Solomon Alaimalo and Peniasi Malimali, the likes of McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai-Seturo made big impressions over the run home as front-foot ball flowed their way.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says his team has some work still to do to be ready for the Crusaders.

“It’s been a problematic area for us over the last couple of years,” said McMillan. “We’ve chopped and changed, but we want to have some stability there. Shaun has had a great six months and Etene has always been a player of immense talent and it’s just about getting his body right. Those two showed some good stuff, Damian showed some good stuff, and [Liam] Coombes-Fabling. There’s some decent competition in our outside backs.”

McKenzie’s role remains an interesting, and fluid, one, with the mercurial All Black, back after that one-year stint in Japan, equally effective at first receiver or the back. Deciding between starting him at fullback or No 10 shapes as one of the coach’s big calls ahead of the opener.

“I just think he puts players on alert when he’s got the ball,” noted McMillan. “No one really quite knows what’s going to happen. But part of his attraction is people will sit off him and that creates opportunities for other people. He’s also probably our best communicator at fullback. It’s a double-edged sword – you gain something if he goes to 10, but you also lose a little bit at 15. It’s just good to see him back out there in Chiefs colours.”

The coach confirmed it looked as though the Chiefs had come through the 90 minutes against the Blues unscathed in terms of injury, and said he’d been impressed with both youngsters Lalomilo Lalomilo and Daniel Rona as they tussled for the spot as Quinn Tupaea’s replacement. Tupaea, though he’d started back running, was likely a casualty for the season.

“We’ve got to make a choice on which one stays in as replacement for Quinn long term. We’ll go away and have a look at the footage. It will be a hard decision – either way we’re going to be leaving a good player out.”

McMillan also paid tribute to experienced midfielder Alex Nankevill who on Friday confirmed he was off to Munster at the end of this campaign.

“He will be a big loss. I didn’t realise he was only 26 – it seems like he’s been around a lot longer. He’s been knocking on the door for higher honours for at least the last couple of years and played consistent rugby. He must have gone pretty close, and I guess at that age he’s probably looking at the cattle around the country and thinking maybe my opportunities might be better overseas.

“He goes with our full blessing. He’s given everything to the jersey, and while we would have loved to have kept him, that’s the nature of the beast at this level.”