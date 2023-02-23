Super Rugby Pacific preview: One last dance for Crusaders icons Razor, Mo'unga and Whitelock

Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

Ahead of the start of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday, Stuff is assessing the prospects of the six New Zealand-based clubs. In our fourth instalment, it’s the reigning champion Crusaders.

The fluttering winds of change will soon blow strong at Crusaders HQ.

But not before Scott Robertson leads one last campaign. One last dance before potentially moving on to the All Blacks coaching job – or an offshore gig.

And he’s not alone. Pivot Richie Mo’unga, the man Robertson calls his “quarterback”, and lock Sam Whitelock will also finish up with the 13-times champions at the conclusion of Super Rugby Pacific.

READ MORE:

* 'Not going to be defined by if I made the All Blacks': Alex Nankivell on Munster move

* Super Rugby Pacific preview: Settled Hurricanes aim to send stalwart out in style

* John Kirwan warns NZ Rugby that coaching saga could cost All Blacks at World Cup

* Fiji's big lure for surf-happy Scott Robertson



There will likely be others. But that’s for later as Robertson heads into his seventh season in charge of the Crusaders with the ongoing All Blacks coaching saga looming large.

“Enjoy every day. It's a big part of my life coming in here, I've been coming in for half of my life as a player and coach. I've got great relationships, and it means a lot to me,” Robertson said of attacking this season.

"I haven't got too reflective on it because I want to make sure I'm right present here today, and I’ve got everything focussed.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock, left, and head coach Scott Robertson celebrate their title.

The 48-year-old enters 2023 with a remarkable record (won 85, drawn 4, lost 12), having won six titles in as many years since taking over from Todd Blackadder.

He’ll surpass former coach Robbie Deans, also his mentor, for most wins in charge of the Crusaders with four more victories.

That feat is a given. As for whether he can sign off with yet another Super Rugby crown, his side will at least go into the season as title favourites.

Fair enough. Robertson’s assembled arguably a stronger squad than last year, one which boasts 16 capped All Blacks, including fit again loosehead prop Joe Moody, centre Jack Goodhue and loose forwards Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates with fans at Christchurch airport the morning after last year’s Super Rugby triumph over the Blues in Auckland.

Sure, Puma loosie Pablo Matera’s departure is significant, but Robertson is confident the recruitment of Christian Lio-Willie, a punishing runner who has a bit of Jordan Taufua and Pete Samu about him, will fill the void.

Wing George Bridge (France), mostly used as a substitute down the stretch last year, is also gone, as is halfback Bryn Hall (Japan).

Both played huge hands in the Crusaders’ success since 2017, although they shouldn’t miss a beat without their services, not when the talented rookie Macca Springer – described as a Bridge-Will Jordan hybrid – has joined the team, and former England halfback Willi Heinz has returned. Highly touted Tasman No 9 Noah Hotham is also expected to feature this year.

Elsewhere, they’re settled. Loaded with depth, particularly at hooker, lock and the midfield, where Robertson can rotate All Blacks David Havili, Goodhue and Braydon Ennor, while also mixing Leicester Fainga’anuku and Dallas McLeod in.

In short, Robertson has got the cattle required to send off the departing contingent with a title, a factor he’s openly talked about embracing this year.

But there are questions regarding the coaching group, given hugely successful forwards coach Jason Ryan – cherry-picked by All Blacks coach Ian Foster last year – and attack coach Andrew Goodman (Leinster) are gone.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Crusaders recruit Christian Lio-Willie dots down against the Highlanders in their pre-season match in Weston this month.

There’s been nothing but positive talk regarding replacements Dan Perrin and James Marshall from the camp, but only time will tell if the Crusaders can keep humming along without the two long-term assistants.

Ryan, in particular, could be missed, having groomed the Christchurch-based franchise’s pack into a menacing and unrelenting unit, the backbone of the team since he and Robertson came on board in 2017.

"Every year has its different challenges, from injuries to tough calls that you've got [to make],” Robertson said.

“It's pretty much the ability to build along the way, build the depth in your squad....you need to evolve as the year goes on, that's what we've learnt over the last six.”

Crusaders 2023 squad

Forwards: Joe Moody (Canterbury), Finlay Brewis (Canterbury), George Bower (Otago), Codie Taylor (Canterbury), Brodie McAlister (Canterbury), George Bell (Canterbury), Oli Jager (Canterbury), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury), Fletcher Newell (Canterbury), Scott Barrett (Taranaki), Sam Whitelock (Canterbury), Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury), Quinten Strange (Tasman), Zach Gallagher (Canterbury), Ethan Blackadder (Tasman), Christian Lio-Willie (Otago), Tom Christie (Canterbury), Sione Havili-Talitui (Tasman), Cullen Grace (Canterbury), Corey Kellow (Canterbury), Dominic Gardiner (Canterbury), Seb Calder (Canterbury).

Backs: Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury), Willi Heinz (Canterbury), Noah Hotham (Tasman), Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury), Fergus Burke (Canterbury), Taha Kemara (Waikato), Dallas McLeod (Canterbury), David Havili (Tasman), Braydon Ennor (Canterbury), Jack Goodhue (Northland), Leicester Fainga'anuku (Tasman), Pepesana Patafilo (Wellington), Macca Springer (Tasman), Sevu Reece (Tasman), Melani Nanai (Bay of Plenty), Chay Fihaki (Canterbury), Will Jordan (Tasman).

Ins: Bell, Lio-Willie, Heinz, Hotham, Kemara, Patafilo, Nanai, Springer.

Outs: George Bridge (France), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes), Bryn Hall (Japan), Pablo Matera (Japan), Shilo Klein, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Chiefs), Simon Hickey, Isaiah Punivai (Japan)

TAB odds: $2.75