English recruit Freddie Burns promises to add fire to Highlanders attack

Englishman Freddie Burns played 30 minutes for the Highlanders in their final warm-up game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown last Friday night. The Highlanders won 33-24.

Englishman Freddie Burns didn't unleash an aggressive sales pitch during his first interview for the Highlanders on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, recruited by Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody to provide depth at first five-eighth, was instead pragmatic about his short-term goals ahead of the opening round Super Rugby match against the Blues in Dunedin on Saturday night.

With Mitch Hunt expected to start at No 10, as he did when the Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika 33-24 in their final pre-season game in Queenstown last Friday, it appears Burns' best chance of being blooded in the competition will be if he's named on the reserves bench.

Having only arrived in New Zealand a couple of weeks ago, Burns, who played the final 30 minutes in Queenstown, made it clear that his time on the grass with his new team-mates had been limited.

First he had to shake-off the jet lag, before being introduced to, and training, with his new comrades at the southern franchise in Dunedin.

"This week will be another step forward, hopefully I get some minutes at the weekend and we will see where we are after that,'' Burns said.

"Once I get my own house in order and know I am up to scratch, I will speak to the coaches and see what sort of details and stuff they are looking at.''

It was Highlanders coaching mentor Chris Boyd who suggested Burns relocate from the Leicester club, and therefore put in place a strategy to have an experienced head join Marty Banks, Cam Millar and Burns as first-fives in the squad.

Last year the Highlanders found themselves in a tricky situation when injuries accounted for their playmakers, forcing Vilimoni Koroi and Sam Gilbert to play in the key position; Burns can help prevent a repeat.

BBC RADIO LEICESTER Former England rugby player Freddie Burns had tears in his eye after reading an emotional letter from a Leicester Tigers fan before Burns' move to the Highlanders in New Zealand.

Burns has been signed to not only ease the pressure if the other first-fives get hurt; he will also be expected to share his insights with the young players around him, as the Highlanders begin a new era under Dermody.

"I have always grown up watching Super Rugby on the TV, early mornings on a Saturday back in England,'' Burns stated. "To do it, and to do it with a club like the Highlanders, is brilliant.

"As soon as the offer came in, I knew it was something I wanted to explore and am very thankful to the Leicester Tigers and the Highlanders for the work that went on behind the scenes to make this deal happen.''

Burns doesn't see himself as a player who rests in the pocket, and hoofs the skin off the ball; he likes to keep the pill in his hands.

"We all know that the kicking game in rugby has become more and more of a weapon, and that is not to say I am going to come down here and just kick the leather off the ball,'' he noted. "I still want to run the ball and play that attacking style.''

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Folau Fakatava is likely to start at halfback for the Highlanders against the Blues in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Dermody has elected to sideline All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith for the first two rounds to keep him fresh for the latter part of the season, which will likely result in Folau Fakatava wearing the No 9 jersey against the Blues.

Former English test loose forward James Haskell also represented the Highlanders in 2012-13 when Jamie Joseph was coach, and proved a colourful addition.

The eclectic Haskell later wrote two memoirs, What A Flanker and Ruck Me; in the former he recounted a wild party that, among other things, involved a couple of team-mates being knocked out and garden furniture being set alight.

Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images James Haskell on the charge for the Highlanders during the 2012 Super Rugby season.

Burns spoke highly of his former countryman and team-mate Haskell, but qualified that by suggesting he won't be making the same impact off the field.

"There's not many small groups with James Haskell that I want to be involved in. But both of us playing for the Highlanders, I would quite happily be associated with him in that context.

"He is a great bloke. He always spoke highly about his time here.''