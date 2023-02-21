Four more years? Beauden Barrett confirms next All Blacks cycle on table as he weighs future

Blues star Beauden Barrett admits he’s got a bit to think about as he weighs his long-term rugby options.

The ball would appear to be in New Zealand Rugby’s court. Beauden Barrett has revealed he can see himself playing at least four more years for the All Blacks and has admitted the security of a long-term deal holds definite appeal for someone at the stage of career he is.

In a frank and revealing interview with Stuff ahead of the Blues’ first Super Rugby Pacific season game against the Highlanders on Saturday night in Dunedin, Barrett has opened up on his post-World Cup move to Japan, his motivations beyond that and his hope that he still has plenty of top-level rugby in him.

The 31-year-old, 112-cap All Black has even refused to close the door on a return to the Super Rugby Pacific competition, confirming he views his looming second stint in Japan as an interlude that allows him time to make an informed and objective decision on his future.

“The proposal at this stage is to go up north and then come back for three years,” Barrett told Stuff. “That’s what another cycle looks like. It’s whether I’m up for that, or whether this World Cup I’m gone for good. There is a lot to consider.”

Despite some painting Barrett’s recent announcement that he was heading to play for Steve Hansen’s Toyota Verblitz club in the 2024 Japan One season (alongside fellow All Black Aaron Smith) as the end of his time in New Zealand rugby, the two-time world player of the year indicated that was far from the case.

And his willingness to remain part of the New Zealand rugby landscape is intriguing. With Richie Mo’unga also confirming recently he has signed a three-year deal with Toshiba in Japan, the loss of both experienced playmakers would leave a major vacuum at No 10 in the national team.

“For me the more important thing was not rushing into what happened after the initial stint (he played for Suntory Sungoliath in 2021), and giving myself time to make the right decision for me, and buying myself a little bit of time,” he said.

“I just felt it was not the right time in a pre-season to be making a decision on the future. It could be four years, and Steve [Hansen] up at Toyota gave me an option there. I’m grateful for that.”

Barrett told Stuff he was strongly considering playing the next full cycle for the All Blacks, if wanted, and figured there would be a Super Rugby component in that.

“I’m at the moment getting a good gauge on my appetite, and really tuning into my body and getting a feel for can I handle four more years. I think being smarter with how you do things, and learning how to get to game days in the best nick as possible ... it’s ultimately becoming the best professional you can be.

“The longevity [in the game] is increasing, the numbers. I guess that’s the science – trusting our trainers and all the recovery options out there these days.”

Asked if he could see himself going another four years with the All Blacks, he said: “If I felt my body and heart were in it and up to it, then absolutely.”

And though short-term deals, such as his two in Japan, held appeal, Barrett admitted that he was probably looking at something long-term to follow Toyota – though was not keen to put a deadline on when that might be resolved.

”There’s security in doing long-term deals and with family too it is nice to have security,” said the now father of two. “There’s a lot to consider. I’m a businessman too, and I’ve got to make smart decisions from an holistic point of view.”

And Barrett vowed not to let the open-ended nature of his future distract him from the task at hand, which involved two very important trophies for club and country.

“Of course the desire is there,” he said. “That’s my sole focus for the remainder of this season, with the Blues and hopefully the All Blacks. I don’t have a date when I’ll make a decision, but it’s trying to think where I’ll be in four years’ time, what sort of condition I’ll be in, and my family situation. There are a lot of good things to consider.”

Barrett, meanwhile, looks a good chance to be named to start at No 10 for the Blues’ season opener against the Highlanders, despite missing the final pre-season hitout against the Chiefs through illness. He’s likely to slot into an all-All Black backline with Fin Christie at halfback, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Rieko Ioane in midfield and a back three of Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke and Mark Telea.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a pre-season where it’s been the same, but I have had a pre-season where I haven't played a warmup game and have gone straight into it,” he said. “I’m not lacking confidence. I get my confidence from training and building those connections and the detail within our own team. I’m feeling good physically and mentally.”

Barrett also spoke about the happy place he was in after the arrival of baby No 2 Coco early in the new year to join Billie Rose who was now in the “terrible twos”.

“It’s fun and games,” smiled Barrett. “Billie sets the tone. When she’s calm, which is very rare, it’s easy. But when she has her days, those are the fun days. Just the perspective has changed since having kids. I love going home after training, and learning what they’ve got up to.”