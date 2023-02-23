Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round one

Super Rugby is back, starting with a humdinger New Zealand derby between the reigning champion Crusaders and Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night.

The rematch of last year’s semifinal is one of two all New Zealand clashes in the opening round, with the Highlanders set to host the Blues in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Moana Pasifika are also in action on Saturday, against Fijian Drua in Auckland, while Hurricanes fans will have to wait until later the same evening for their team to clash with the Reds in Townsville.

Here is how the teams stack up for round one.

Crusaders v Chiefs

Friday, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock will miss the opening match of his final season with the Crusaders due to a head knock suffered during last week’s pre-season match against the Hurricanes.

Mitchell Dunshea, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, will start alongside captain Scott Barrett in his absence, which is only expected to be one week.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Crusaders will have to get by without lock Sam Whitelock in their season-opener against the Chiefs on Friday night.

"He just took a bang on the noggin, and we just felt it was best for him, and the doctor thought we'd give him this next week to make sure he's 100%,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

Robertson has also made the call to shift midfielder David Havili back to fullback while Will Jordan continues to recover from a migraine-related condition.

Havili, one of 13 capped All Blacks in the Crusaders’ starting side – George Bower is also on the bench – got the nod over Chay Fihaki, despite making the shift to the midfield a couple of seasons ago and making the All Blacks as a genuine No 12.

“Dave is a great team man, and we asked him to go into fullback this week, we thought it was really important we got our best team on. He's a world-class 12, and he's been a world-class 15....we know he can slot in anywhere, and we just felt this was the best team to face the Chiefs,” Robertson said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images David Havili will slot back into the No 15 jersey against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night.

In addition to Dunshea, the Crusaders’ first XV of the year features the return of Joe Moody (knee) and Ethan Blackadder (shoulder) from long-term injuries, while Christian Lio-Willie and Macca Springer are in line to earn their first caps off the bench.

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Mitchell Dunshea, Scott Barrett (c), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer.

Damian McKenzie has been named in the No 10 jersey in his return to Super footy after a season in Japan.

Having floated between first-five and fullback in recent campaigns, the 40-test All Black has been handed the keys by Clayton McMillan first-up, with Josh Ioane grabbing a bench spot and Bryn Gatland being left out of the 23.

The backline also features the return of 47-cap Chief Solomon Alaimalo on the right wing, the 27-year-old having last represented the club in 2020 before joining the Highlanders but playing just two games before taking an extended period out of the game due to mental health issues.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images The Chiefs have named Damian McKenzie at No 10 for their season-opener against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

All the Chiefs’ 11 fit current or former All Blacks have been named (Atu Moli and Josh Lord injured, and Angus Ta’avao and Quinn Tupaea out for the season), with seven of those being in the starting pack, where Pita Gus Sowakula has been shifted from the back of the scrum to the No 6 jersey.

Ta’avao’s replacement, Ireland international John Ryan, is set for Super debut off the bench.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Tauklei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua

Saturday, 4.35pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Northland loose forward Jonah Mau’u will make his Super Rugby Pacific debut at No 8 for Moana Pasifika in their season opener against Fijian Drua on Saturday.

The 24-year-old impressed coach Aaron Mauger in both pre-season outings and will join 2022 defensive player of the year Solomone Funaki and Manu Samoa international Michael Curry as the starting loose forwards.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Northland loose forward Jonah Mau`u will make his Super Rugby debut for Moana Pasifika.

First-five Christian Lealiifano will captain the team as regular skipper Sekope Kepu recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

Ereatara Enari starts at halfback while blockbusting combination Danny Toala and Levi Aumua reunite in midfield.

On the bench, 2022 rookie and forward of the year Alamanda Motuga is back to full fitness after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Foma’i, Christian Lealiifano (captain), Ereatara Enari, Jonah Mau’u, Solomone Funaki, Michael Curry, Mahonri Ngakuru, Samuel Slade, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Mike McKee, Alamanda Motuga, Manu Paea, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi.

Fijian Drua: TBC

Highlanders v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

The Blues are not messing around as they look to leave their Super Rugby Pacific grand final heartache in their slipstream for 2023 when they launch under the roof in studentville.

Coach Leon MacDonald on Thursday unveiled a lineup featuring 13 players who featured for the All Blacks in 2022, with hooker Kurt Eklund and lock Cameron Suafoa the only Blue starters not to have featured at some stage for national coach Ian Foster last year.

But the Blues coach was careful to clarify that so much international quality in his starting group did not guarantee anything as his team looks to go one better than their runnerup finish of ‘22.

Stuff/Stuff Beauden Barrett revs up back from injury to start at 10 for the Blues.

“It is good, but they're not All Blacks, they're Blues players now and the opportunity is for them to play well for us to push for another All Blacks selection later in the year.,” he said. “Sometimes it puts a target on you – people love to come and get you, so it puts a bit of pressure on them. And they haven’t been back as long as the other guys, so they’re going to have to get up to speed and be right on from game one.”

The starting group includes experienced All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett who did not feature in the pre-season because of illness, but told Stuff on Tuesday he was confident of getting through whatever his coach required from him. MacDonald shared that optimism.

“He’s one of the fittest players and the care he takes of his body is second to none. We’ve got no issues [with putting him straight out there]. Every training his numbers are high, he gets through a lot of work every day and historically he’s bounced back from injuries etc and played good minutes without any issues.”

MacDonald said it had been a relatively easy starting group to pick, though the unavailability of Sam Darry (a serious knee injury likely to rule him out for a couple of months) and Tom Robinson (recent illness) narrowed his options a little in the second row. Former All Black Alex Hodgman (illness) is also out of the mix, which left Ofa Tuungafasi an automatic pick on his less preferred side.

Tighthead prop Nepo Laulala will make his 100th Super Rugby appearance in Saturday’s game. The Blues are on a four-game win streak against the Highlanders.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Folau Fakatava will start at halfback for the Highlanders. Fellow All Black Aaron Smith will be rested for the first two rounds of the competition.

New Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has named three All Blacks in his starting team, and a former English international on the reserves bench.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell have been listed in the forwards, and Folau Fakatava will start at halfback.

The latter gets rewarded with a start because All Blacks test centurion Aaron Smith will be rested from the first two rounds of the competition.

Englishman Freddie Burns has been named on the bench as cover for first five-eighth Mitch Hunt.

While Dermody will hope for maximum output from his forwards in the set pieces, he can also rely on the likes of athletic No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u to provide precious go-forward on attack.

The question for the Highlanders is whether they can apply enough sustained pressure on the Blues, last year's beaten finalists, to crack their defensive lines.

The Highlanders outside three are capable of causing trouble in space. Fullback Sam Gilbert and wings Jonah Lowe and Jona Nareki could be a threat down the outside channels, and should also expect to have Blues No 10 Beauden Barrett drop bombs when outside their own 22m zone.

James Arscott (knee), Marty Banks (groin), Fabian Holland (knee), Vili Koroi (knee) and Fetuli Paea (calf) were not considered because of injury.

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Billy Harmon (captain), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Will Tucker, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Freddie Burns, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Hurricanes v Reds

Saturday, 9.45pm, Townsville

The Hurricanes have handed a starting debut to exciting young flanker Peter Lakai for their opening game against the Reds in Townsville.

The 19-year-old, who burst onto the scene with Wellington during the NPC last year, will start in the No. 7 jersey after getting the nod ahead of his provincial skipper Du’Plessis Kirifi.

Current All Blacks Dane Coles, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been named to start at hooker, number eight and second-five respectively, with other ABs Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax to provide impact off the bench.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai will earn his first Super Rugby cap on Saturday night.

With new signing Brett Cameron (calf) and Ruben Love (groin) sidelined with injuries, 21-year-old Aidan Morgan will get the first crack at first-five.

Providing cover for Morgan is Hawke’s Bay first-five Harry Godfrey, who is a chance to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut after being called into the squad as an injury replacement.

Godfrey and back-up halfback Jamie Booth are the only backs named among the substitutes, with coach Jason Holland opting for a 6-2 split on the bench.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea ©, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tevita Mafileo, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey.

Reds: TBC