Super Rugby Pacific teams: Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock to miss Chiefs clash

Super Rugby is back, starting with a humdinger New Zealand derby between the reigning champion Crusaders and Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night.

The rematch of last year’s semifinal is one of two all New Zealand clashes in the opening round, with the Highlanders set to host the Blues in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Moana Pasifika are also in action on Saturday, against Fijian Drua in Auckland, while Hurricanes fans will have to wait until later the same evening for their team to clash with the Reds in Townsville.

Here is how the teams stack up for round one.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific preview: Can Damian McKenzie magic break Chiefs' drought?

* English recruit Freddie Burns promises to add fire to Highlanders attack

* Four more years? Beauden Barrett confirms next All Blacks cycle on table as he weighs future

* 'Not going to be defined by if I made the All Blacks': Alex Nankivell on Munster move



Crusaders v Chiefs

Friday, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock will miss the opening match of his final season with the Crusaders due to a head knock suffered during last week’s pre-season match against the Hurricanes.

Mitchell Dunshea, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, will start alongside captain Scott Barrett in his absence, which is only expected to be one week.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Crusaders will have to get by without lock Sam Whitelock in their season-opener against the Chiefs on Friday night.

"He just took a bang on the noggin, and we just felt it was best for him, and the doctor thought we'd give him this next week to make sure he's 100%,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

Robertson has also made the call to shift midfielder David Havili back to fullback while Will Jordan continues to recover from a migraine-related condition.

Havili, one of 13 capped All Blacks in the Crusaders’ starting side – George Bower is also on the bench – got the nod over Chay Fihaki, despite making the shift to the midfield a couple of seasons ago and making the All Blacks as a genuine No 12.

“Dave is a great team man, and we asked him to go into fullback this week, we thought it was really important we got our best team on. He's a world-class 12, and he's been a world-class 15....we know he can slot in anywhere, and we just felt this was the best team to face the Chiefs,” Robertson said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images David Havili will slot back into the No 15 jersey against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night.

In addition to Dunshea, the Crusaders’ first XV of the year features the return of Joe Moody (knee) and Ethan Blackadder (shoulder) from long-term injuries, while Christian Lio-Willie and Macca Springer are in line to earn their first caps off the bench.

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Mitchell Dunshea, Scott Barrett (c), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer.

Damian McKenzie has been named in the No 10 jersey in his return to Super footy after a season in Japan.

Having floated between first-five and fullback in recent campaigns, the 40-test All Black has been handed the keys by Clayton McMillan first-up, with Josh Ioane grabbing a bench spot and Bryn Gatland being left out of the 23.

The backline also features the return of 47-cap Chief Solomon Alaimalo on the right wing, the 27-year-old having last represented the club in 2020 before joining the Highlanders but playing just two games before taking an extended period out of the game due to mental health issues.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images The Chiefs have named Damian McKenzie at No 10 for their season-opener against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

All the Chiefs’ 11 fit current or former All Blacks have been named (Atu Moli and Josh Lord injured, and Angus Ta’avao and Quinn Tupaea out for the season), with seven of those being in the starting pack, where Pita Gus Sowakula has been shifted from the back of the scrum to the No 6 jersey.

Ta’avao’s replacement, Ireland international John Ryan, is set for Super debut off the bench.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Tauklei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua

Saturday, 4.35pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Moana Pasifika: TBC Thursday

Fijian Drua: TBC Thursday

Highlanders v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Highlanders: TBC Thursday

Blues: TBC Thursday

Hurricanes v Reds

Saturday, 9.45pm, Townsville

Hurricanes: TBC Thursday

Reds: TBC Thursday