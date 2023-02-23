'We've had no distractions': Crusaders laser focussed as All Blacks coaching saga drags on

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Chiefs. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

You’d sooner find Ethan Blackadder hauling a feral hog through thick scrub than mindlessly scrolling through a social media feed.

But that’s not to say the fit-again All Black and Crusader lives under a rock. He’s well aware of the ongoing All Blacks coaching saga looming large ahead of Super Rugby Pacific kicking off on Friday night.

So, after All Blacks coach Ian Foster fed the flames with his two cents this week, is it a distraction for the Crusaders, a team loaded with 16 capped All Blacks and coached by Scott Robertson, the man eager to guide the national team next year?

“It’s a good question,” Blackadder said ahead of his team’s season-opening clash with the Chiefs in Christchurch.

“We’ve had no distractions. That hasn’t really been a topic, which has been great. It’s obviously out there, but the great thing about this group is we're just solely focussed on this campaign.”

Avoiding distraction ahead of this year’s World Cup in France is behind Foster speaking out, making it clear he believes New Zealand Rugby should wait until after the tournament to appoint the next coach.

Robertson has kept his thoughts to himself since piping up a fortnight ago, instead putting his head down and focussing on what’s set to be his seventh – and last – campaign in charge of the Crusaders.

John Davidson/Photosport Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder is set for his sixth season with the team.

“The energy and the time and the commitment he’s put in, it’s incredible,” Blackadder said, adding the man they call “Razor” had been his usual self.

The same goes for Blackadder, who will on Friday start against the Chiefs in his first game since dislocating his shoulder during last year’s quarterfinal win against the Reds.

Surgery and a lengthy rehab followed, before the loose forward was kept on ice during the team’s inter-squad match and two pre-season games this month.

“I trust my shoulder now. I don't have to think about it and that's the outcome I wanted coming into the first game,” Blackadder said.

The 27-year-old spent the first chunk of his rehab at the top of the South Island with the Tasman Mako, before returning to Christchurch in November.

Dan Peled/Photosport All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder in action against the Springboks in 2021.

He kept a close eye on the All Blacks during their northern tour. Otherwise, he would keep busy through hunting, fishing and jet boating.

Anything but social media.

“I’ve been off it for a few years. Once you get off it, you don’t really look back. You crack on and do other things,” Blackadder said.

“There’s been a few boys flicking off the old Instagram that I’ve heard. I don’t know what it is. They’ve had their time with it, and they want to move on.”

Labelled “the ultimate Crusader” by assistant coach Scott Hansen this week, Blackadder will start in the No 6 jersey against the Chiefs, but don’t be surprised if he features at No 8 and openside flanker during the course of his sixth season.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, left, and assistant coach Scott Hansen.

Off contract at the end of the year, Blackadder, of course, is eager to reserve a seat on the big bird bound for France. Not that he’s looking past the prospect of helping the Crusaders win a staggering seventh title in as many years.

“Honestly, you pinch yourself sometimes. For me, even going in every week I pinch myself. We're on a cool journey, and we're going to try and do it again.”

To do so, as Hansen made clear ahead of the team’s captain’s run on Thursday morning, they’ll have to deal with the ever-growing target on their back, one which means they will need to be at their best almost every week.

“Razor always does a great job of inspiring and setting a new course for us to work towards. We've defined that. We will start again, and we do understand we need to start again,” he said.

“And, if anything, watching last year's season again, there's a large amount of areas we can be better, or we need to be."

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Mitchell Dunshea, Scott Barrett (c), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Tauklei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.