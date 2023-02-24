Frustrated All Blacks coach Ian Foster overshadows start to Super Rugby Pacific

All Blacks coach Ian Foster sat down with 1News’ Andrew Saville to discuss the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the job.

ANALYSIS: If NZ Rugby wanted to get its Super Rugby Pacific party started with an almighty bang, it forgot to send a memo outlining its plans to All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Foster's decision to this week publicly berate NZ Rugby for preparing to appoint the next coach ahead of the World Cup did nothing to promote the competition to fans who already have a host of other sports codes vying for their attention.

It's a big enough ask to get the punters through the gates for SRP games in late summer without the All Blacks coach tipping the contents of the punch bowl down the nearest commode, and torching the balloons and bunting, ahead of the season being launched.

NZ Rugby, it must be remembered, isn't some tinpot rugby republic that operates in a dishevelled office down some side-street.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks: The big splinter wedged between Ian Foster and NZ Rugby

* All Blacks coach saga: NZ Rugby's delicate balancing act ahead of World Cup

* Scott Robertson keen for Crusaders to embrace 'farewell factor' in Super Rugby Pacific



No, it is a multi-million dollar organisation that employs hundreds of staff and owns the mighty All Blacks brand.

Foster is clearly frustrated with NZ Rugby for not waiting until after the global tournament in France to name the person to coach the All Blacks in 2024 and beyond, saying it is a distraction his team could do without.

But to raise his grievances now, when NZ Rugby hoped the sports pages and bulletins were leading with fresh angles on the competition, takes some of the gloss off the start of the tournament.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes NZ Rugby should wait until after the World Cup before deciding on a new coach.

Not that Foster has reason to be too bothered about that. It isn't his problem. Or his party, for that matter.

His work will start when he gets his hands on his All Blacks during the winter, to prepare them for the Bledisloe Cup, the Rugby Championship and a crack at winning the World Cup in France.

If his selections are as bold as his statements this week, it could be a hell of a ride.

So, anyway, here we are for another year. SRP is about to begin.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport David Havili of the Crusaders celebrates after the win over the Blues in last year’s final in Auckland.

There will be at least one elephant lurching around inside the SRP room

Whether the five New Zealand coaches can extract the best out of the chosen ones - the top All Blacks - before they switch their attention to the World Cup in France, will be a big deal.

This can be a tricky one. While coaches want their players to be picked for the All Blacks they don't want them to be distracted, or focus on self-preservation, as they search for a SRP title.

In 2015 then-Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder requested local media not to bombard his players with questions about the World Cup throughout the Super Rugby campaign.

Blackadder's concern was that if the All Blacks were swamped with queries about the All Blacks, there was a risk that they wouldn't focus on the task at hand.

It turned out the Crusaders eventually had bigger problems; they never really fired, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The key for coaches is to use the World Cup as a fat carrot for all of their players, not just the big guns, to chase.

If players perform in SRP, there’s a genuine chance that Foster may deliver them a gift later in the year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Damian McKenzie missed the 2019 World Cup in Japan because of injury.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has made his move

The decision to name Damian McKenzie at No 10 against the Crusaders in Christchurch could be crucial to the Chiefs' fortunes this year.

It could also be make-or-break time for first-five/fullback McKenzie. He missed the last World Cup because of a serious knee injury, and last year couldn't convince Foster to add to his 40 All Blacks caps after his sabbatical in Japan.

McKenzie's last appearance for the All Blacks was as a substitute in the defeat to France in Paris in late 2021. Here's his opportunity to apply the jumper leads to his international career.

Pick a winner?

Here’s an educated guess for the weekend ahead: Crusaders, Brumbies, Fijian Drua, Blues, Hurricanes, Western Force.