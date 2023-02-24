Super Rugby Pacific preview: Blues seek to banish ghosts of the great grand final implosion

For Dalton Papalii and the Blues the events of Eden Park on June 18 2022 will play a big part in their 2023 response.

Ahead of the start of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday, Stuff is assessing the prospects of the six New Zealand-based clubs. In our fifth instalment, it’s last year’s runnersup, the Blues.

Dalton Papalii is one of life’s optimists, but even the Blues skipper admits he still gets down when he thinks about last June’s Super Rugby Pacific final when his rampant side slipped on a red-and-black hued banana skin in the final and were taught the ultimate lesson in championship footy.

Remember that splendid occasion at Eden Park? Leon MacDonald’s Blues had ridden a 15-match win streak to the Big Dance, they had toppled the mighty Crusaders at their own home fortress along the way, and it seemed a formality that the great pretenders of Super Rugby were finally about to realise their potential, and grab a first championship proper in two long decades.

Then an 80-minute reality check unfolded at Eden Park in front of 45,000 mostly stunned local hopefuls: the Crusaders forwards won 10 – yes, double-digits – lineouts on the Blues’ throw, they applied the squeeze up front, they played their clinical, classical finals footy and they walked off the Garden of Eden with a 21-7 victory, a sixth straight championship under super coach Scott Robertson and a 13th title overall.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific preview: One last dance for Crusaders icons Razor, Mo'unga and Whitelock

* Super Rugby Pacific preview: Can Damian McKenzie magic break Chiefs' drought?

* Super Rugby Pacific preview: Settled Hurricanes aim to send stalwart out in style

* Agony of 2022 fuels Dalton Papalii for Blues’ crack at Super Rugby redemption



So close. Yet so far. Perfection was brushed. But in the end fallibility exposed.

“It’s still tough to talk about,” reflected Papalii at season start. “I’ve got to admit that was a real low point for me. We worked so hard and just didn’t finish, didn’t execute. You can’t go 15-0,and not win a chip.

“I like to think you’ve got to lose one to win one … [but] it still hurts. That’s a good thing for this group. We’re still a young group and having that bit of edge, bit of fire still in the belly from last year, I think the boys are going to explode this year.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The lineout was not a pretty place for the Blues in the 2022 final at Eden Park.

In many ways it’s a championship or bust season for the Blues. MacDonald has the vast bulk of his squad back, which contains 13 players who ran out for the All Blacks in 2022. Karl Tu’inukuafe has gone, and Josh Goodhue. But Patrick Tuipulotu is back, and there is still quality aplenty in the front row.

They have an all-international backline and loose trio, and very few areas where they’re not top quality. Maybe hooker. Maybe the second row behind Tuipulotu. Maybe midfield depth. But that’s reaching. This is a very, very strong group and the only real question is whether they can get the job done when it really matters.

And that’s a mental doubt, as much as a physical one.

It’s interesting that departed scrum coach Ben Afeaki was replaced by Paul Tito whose brief is to mastermind the lineout. MacDonald conceded the aerial set piece was one area they needed to improve, but said the decision to go for Tito was a “best available” thing and not a direct response to the final.

Still, the experienced head coach, now into his fifth year with the franchise, conceded the ghosts of the Eden Park final still hovered a little over his men as they prepared to kick off 2023 at the Highlanders on Saturday night.

“It’s important we learn, and take some stuff out of that, but it’s also important we start again and move on,” he said before heading south. “I think getting that balance right is important. There were parts of last year we can be really proud of, but they don’t just happen by chance. We’ve got to start again and make sure physically and mentally we’re in the right place to start again.

1 NEWS All Blacks coach Ian Foster sat down with 1News’ Andrew Saville to discuss the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the job.

“I think we’ve done that really well. I know the guys are excited, I know there’s a lot of disappointment from last year and there’s a lot of excitement around this year. But it’s a new competition and we’ve got to get it right from the start. We didn't get it right this time last year in round 1 (the Blues lost their opener, before rattling off those 15 on the bounce), so hopefully we can start better.”

The Blues look well capable of going all the way in ‘23. If they can lay on quality pill for that backline, they will take some stopping. From Beauden Barrett to Rieko Ioane to Caleb Clarke and Mark Telea out wide, there is firepower aplenty. And in Papalii, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu they have a loose trio who will enjoy the faster pace of the game this year.

The big question, though, is when all the marbles are in the middle when the acid goes on, can they handle the heat? They will have to wait four months to answer that.

Blues 2023 squad:

Forwards: Kurt Eklund, Soane Vikena, Ricky Riccitelli; Alex Hodgman, James Lay, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Nepo Laulala, Josh Fusitu’a; James Tucker, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu. Cameron Suafoa; Taine Plumtree, Tom Robinson, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii (capt), Anton Segner, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Rob Rush.

Backs: Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Taufa Funaki; Beauden Barrett, Harry Plummer;: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tanielu Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans, Bryce Heem; Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Stephen Perofeta, Zarn Sullivan.

Ins: Tuipulotu, James Lay, Fusitu’a, Rush, Tangitau.

Outs: Karl Tu’inukuafe (France), Josh Goodhue (Japan), Luke Romano (retired), Tamati Tua (Brumbies).