Blues wing Mark Telea takes the 'twists and turns' to taste Super Rugby Pacific success

Mark Telea was in explosive form for the Blues as they put 60 past the Highlanders under the roof in Dunedin.

From avoiding teachers in the schoolyard, to slipping tackles beneath the bright glare of the Super Rugby Pacific stage, Blues wing Mark Telea has embodied the “twists and turns” of a rugby career that has trodden a less than conventional path.

The 26-year-old All Black’s barnstorming performance in Dunedin on Saturday night has won high praise from his Blues backs coach, Daniel Halangahu, who has lauded the elusive speedster’s unusual path to the top of his game (and confirmed Akira Ioane’s knee injury makes him a doubtful starter for Sunday’s clash against the Brumbies in Melbourne).

Telea, who made his All Blacks breakthrough late last year when he was called up for the final two tests of the season, was sensational as the Blues opened their season in style under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium with a 60-20 demolition of the Highlanders.

The Blues No 14 crossed for two tries, set up two others and recalibrated game stats had him carving up a round-high 202 metres on 13 carries, with 13 defenders beaten and four clean breaks. On a night when that explosive backline sparkled, none shone as bright as this maturing flyer who made an early statement in the tight race to make the plane for France.

Asked what had gone into such a special night for his wing, Halangahu, speaking at a Blues alumni golf day on Monday, wondered, “how long have you got?”

“Some of the guys are screaming talents. If you watched Caleb Clarke or Rieko Ioane when they were running around playing school footy in Auckland, you knew what they were destined for,” said Halangahu. “Mark (who attended Massey High in West Auckland) wasn’t one of those. Mark’s story is long and it takes a lot of twists and turns. It will be good when he finally tells that story to people.

Last season's Super Rugby Pacific runners-up deliver a statement with a 60-20 win in Dunedin.

“He went into the Harbour academy back in 2015 and made plenty of mistakes. Mark’s made his mistakes, and he learns from them and works hard. He wasn’t naturally gifted like some of the guys, particularly around his skillset. He didn’t grow up playing rugby.

“I think he was seen in the schoolyard running away from a teacher – that’s where he was first noticed for his ability to avoid people. Obviously he’s carried that on.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his work ethic. He’s had great role models and learned how to keep working on his game. But these aren’t things he had as a 15-year-old. These aren’t talents he was given. He’s just worked his butt off, and taken the long road with a lot of things and is starting to reap some reward for all that hard work.”

Warren Little/Getty Images Mark Telea finally found his way into All Blacks colours at the end of 2022, and looks destined to stay there.

Telea’s background speaks to his humble mindset. His mother is Samoan, his estranged father South African and he was born and raised in west Auckland by his maternal grandparents. On Monday he was almost bashful about his eye-catching performance, putting his tackle-busting efforts down to a mix of natural strength and fabulous preparation from team trainers.

“Preparation is always a big thing – mentally and physically – and just nailing our details in the key areas,” he said. “It was exciting to get back out there with the boys, and throw the ball around.”

But as Halangahu hinted at, the North Harbour wing has found himself at a pretty special place on his career path. On the back of another impressive campaign for the Blues in their march to last year’s final, and 15 wins on the bounce, he eventually found his way on to Ian Foster’s All Blacks radar.

With Will Jordan marked absent in November and Sevu Reece unable to make the most of his chances, Telea got the All Blacks callup while on tour with the New Zealand XV to make his debut against Scotland. A two-try effort earned a repeat effort seven days later against England.

On the back of that, and in an all-international Blues backline that exudes firepower, he seems set to press hard for a spot at the World Cup.

“It was massive, not just for myself, but my family, my club and my coaches,” said Telea of that belated test debut. “They’ve put a lot of effort into me. When you finally get a massive achievement like that, you take it in two hands and don’t look back.

Joe Allison/Getty Images It was try time for Mark Telea and the Blues in Dunedin as they ran in eight during their season opener.

”It builds confidence knowing you’re getting selected for higher honours, and it makes you just want to play at your best.”

Telea looks a keeper with his mix of speed, step and strength wrapped into a 94kg frame of coiled muscle. But higher ambitions are something he has been encouraged to reset for 2023.

“He did some great stuff last year and we’re really proud of seeing a guy grow and become an All Black like that,” said the Blues assistant. “But he has to earn it again. He’s really clear on that.

“Just because he’s the incumbent right wing in the All Blacks means nothing. He has to go back out and earn the jersey. I know that was his mindset at the weekend, and if he can keep building on that, fingers crossed he ends up on the plane.”

Thirteen tackle busts and 200-plus metres in his first hitout is a heck of a start to that process.