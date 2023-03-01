Blues keeping it real in wake of first-up Super Rugby Pacific demolition job

Sixty points as a first up statement impressed a lot of people in the wake of the Blues’ Super Rugby Pacific season opener in Dunedin last Saturday.

Just not the Blues coaches, it would appear, with a clear attempt made in week two of the season to hose down the excitement surrounding a 60-20 victory over the Highlanders under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium. A semi-serious knee injury to All Blacks loosie Akira Ioane, which looks set to rule him out for up to a couple of months, was also somewhat of a leveller.

The Blues ran in eight tries to two in an emphatic performance, highlighted by a 202-metre running game by wing Mark Telea who crossed the line twice and laid on a pair of five-pointers as well. But assistant coach Daniel Halangahu was notably grounded when he reflected on their first hitout of a campaign that is very much championship or bust.

“It’s important we find the areas where we weren’t very good, and there’s a few of those,” said Halangahu. “There’s outside noise that the score was large, and we were really pleased with some of the turnover attack and the way we punished the Highlanders when they dropped the ball.

“But there are plenty of areas we weren’t great – they harassed us at the breakdown, they slowed a lot of our ball, and particularly from set piece we didn’t launch as well as we would have liked. That’s one key areas for us to keep working away.

“And discipline. We let them into the game just before halftime (when the Highlanders closed from 31-6 to 31-20), and we know against a team like the Brumbies (Sunday’s opponents in Melbourne) you can’t do that.”

SKY SPORT Last season's Super Rugby Pacific runners-up deliver a statement with a 60-20 win in Dunedin.

Asked if people were perhaps too excited on the back of one game – albeit one where the Blues ran for 750 metres and made 37 tackle-busts – the backs coach replied in the affirmative.

“The start of the season is a clunky time for a lot of teams, with the pre-season how it is. It’s going to take a few weeks to work out where things are at. We saw that with the Crusaders (who lost at home to the Chiefs), and we’re definitely not getting ahead of ourselves. We weren’t happy with plenty of areas. We are a bit off at the moment.”

The Blues coaches are no doubt conscious of their players not getting too carried away with early enthusiasm. Remember, they won 15 on the bounce last season, before crashing to a disappointing defeat to the Crusaders in the final at Eden Park. And with a tough reality check in the form of the well-organised Brumbies looming, they will be keen to keep feet on the ground.

“It’s something we keep reminding them,” added Halangahu. “We’ve learnt over the years, and have been taught lessons time and time again, that complacency is one of the biggest risks. We call it out, we name it and it’s pretty open. We know if we get complacent we start taking short-cuts.”

Still, Halangahu conceded there was plenty to be positive about from an at-times sparkling attacking display. That all-All Black backline, in particular, looked dangerous, with Beauden Barrett pulling the strings splendidly in his first hitout of the year with a 25-point haul and a near faultless goalkicking effort.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Rieko Ioane and the Blues backs found plenty of space to strut their stuff against the Highlanders.

“He played really well. It was good to see Beaudy back at his best rugby, or maybe not his best, but his good rugby looks like the best for most,” said Halangahu.

“Getting the kicking tee back was important. He likes to drive the game in that way, and things came well off the kicking tee and that flows into the rest of his game.

“The way we turned the ball over and really made them pay ... some of our guys are great athletes and used to running the ball, but the way they were able to share the ball and make good decisions to finish those opportunities, that was a pleasing aspect.”

The Blues assistant also noticed the upshot of the new law interpretations to create a more flowing contest.

“A lot of credit has to go to the forwards coaches across the board. The intent is there to speed up the game and make it a better product. The referees are doing a really good job too. We’re not seeing a huge difference in what they’re doing but they’ve planted the seed and it’s growing.”

Ioane’s knee injury was the main concern out of the opener, with the All Blacks No 6 set to miss a chunk of time with a suspected MCL problem. Scans on Wednesday were expected to confirm the extent of his recovery. Young loosie Anton Segner looks set to step into the void this week.