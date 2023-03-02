Clarity for Scott Robertson as NZ Rugby ignores Ian Foster's plea

Former All Blacks captain thinks NZ Rugby should stop dithering and 'appoint Razor' Robertson soon.

Scott Robertson has clarity, at last.

NZ Rugby's confirmation it will start the appointment process for the next All Blacks coach, against the wishes of incumbent Ian Foster who urged his employer to wait until after the World Cup, will be a relief to Crusaders coach Robertson and everyone within the Christchurch-based franchise.

After months of speculation, NZ Rugby finally revealed it will seek applications for 2024 and beyond and expects to conclude the exercise in four to six weeks.

Robertson, as well as trying to win his seventh title with the Crusaders, can also focus on trying to convince NZ Rugby why he's the right man to replace Foster.

The question, now, is who will run against Robertson.

NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy, who confirmed the All Blacks coach process on Wednesday, was confident a "good group of candidates'' will apply.

Who they are, she wouldn't divulge.

Foster, having previously stated it's his belief NZ Rugby has an appetite for change, has confirmed he won't reapply for the job.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has made it clear he wants to be the next All Blacks coach. He should know his fate within four to six weeks.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph is expected to have a crack, and former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, currently working as Foster's attack coach, could be a contender.

NZ Rugby's declaration to name a coach before the end of April could also create a welcome ripple-effect within the Crusaders; anything that limits the white noise about Robertson's destiny will be embraced.

While Foster declared NZ Rugby shouldn't name a coach before the World Cup, stating it will be a distraction, ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read told Sky Sport that Robertson should be appointed as soon as possible.

Naming a new coach before the tournament wouldn't damage the team's aspirations to win the Webb Ellis Cup, he noted.

1 NEWS All Blacks coach Ian Foster sat down with 1News’ Andrew Saville to discuss the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the job.

"Players don't want distractions, but to be honest, if I'm coming from a player's perspective, I think they won't mind,'' Read said. "They won't care what happens, as long as it gets dealt with in the right way.''

Robertson has urged the Crusaders players' leadership group to approach him if they have any concerns about the issue.

"And they have been great. We have a lot of an experienced crew, it has been going on for a few years now. We are 'on','' Robertson said.

"You just have to have the chat and be upfront.''

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy said the organisation has discussed the appointment process with the All Blacks coaching and management team, and the senior leadership team.

Now Robertson has to prepare the Crusaders for the Super Round match against the Highlanders in Melbourne on Friday night, after the shock 31-10 defeat to the Chiefs in the opening game last weekend.

It has come at a cost. Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has been ruled out because of knee and foot injuries, and No 8 Cullen Grace is awaiting information from a surgeon to determine the extent of a shoulder problem.

The pair have been replaced by Tamaiti Williams and Christian Lio-Willie, respectively.

Sam Whitelock returns from concussion, to make his first start of the season.

David Havili has moved to second five-eighth, Jack Goodhue shifts to centre and Fergus Burke starts at fullback.

Braydon Ennor has been relegated to the reserves after starting at No 13 against the Chiefs.

Former England halfback Willi Heinz has been relegated from the reserves, replaced by rookie Noah Hotham.

A more accurate kicking game, reducing the missed tackle-count (49) and getting better field position are among a long list of improvements required in Melbourne.

Getty Images All Blacks test centurion Sam Whitelock will return to the Crusaders starting team to face the Highlanders.

"Just getting out of our own part of the field, it was hard to get off our back fence. And they did a great job, the Chiefs, we learned a lot in round one,'' Robertson said.

"They are a hell of a team.

"That was a pretty special performance from them. We have got to be better and that was the margin, simple as that.''

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (captain), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Seb Calder, George Bower, Zach Gallagher, Sioni Talitui, Noah Hotham, Braydon Ennor, Macca Springer.