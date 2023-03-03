'It is never given to you': Crusaders flanker Tom Christie reflects on Chiefs loss

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Highlanders. Where: AAMI Stadium, Melbourne. When: 8pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Scott Robertson wasn't the only one wearing an iron mask when the Crusaders got pinned in the headlights this week.

Having lost 31-10 to the Chiefs in Christchurch last weekend, the Crusaders coaches and players displayed no signs of anguish, anxiety or annoyance when asked to explain what went horribly wrong in the first round of Super Rugby Pacific.

If harsh words were delivered behind closed doors, or faces were glowing with anger, no-one was saying it in public.

Perhaps coach Robertson simply let the footage from that game do all the talking; for all we know, he might have asked his analysts to produce a montage of the howlers, switched off the volume, dimmed the lights and told his men to cop an eyeful of the bad stuff.

There was a lot to look at. Forty-nine tackles missed, four tries conceded, a yellow card to Ethan Blackadder for a high tackle and a scoreless second half contributed to the mayhem at Orangetheory Stadium.

Next up for the Crusaders are the Highlanders, who have big problems of their own to address after getting caned 60-20 by the Blues last weekend, in the Super Round in Melbourne on Friday night.

It's a major understatement to say a backlash is expected from the defending champion Crusaders; egos have been bruised, and the team's reputation has been banged-up.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Hooker Codie Taylor and his Crusaders team-mates will be eager to atone for the 31-10 defeat to the Chiefs last weekend.

The only way to repair the damage is to serve it up to a Highlanders side that will be missing All Blacks Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell and Ethan de Groot.

Would the Crusaders like to make a statement in round two?

"We would like to perform at our best, in round two, yeah,'' Robertson said.

The arrival of All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock after he wasn't considered for the Chiefs game because of concussion, will provide obvious benefits but what Robertson will be looking for is more intensity in the tackles, and a commitment to drop ball carriers in their tracks.

Crusaders openside flanker Tom Christie maintained the players had to tap into the shock loss, and take the lessons out on the Highlanders at AAMI Park.

"It's just a mood to learn, really. Obviously last week was something that can go one of two ways,'' Christie said. "You can look badly on it, or take it an opportunity to get better and learn.''

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders openside flanker Tom Christie said the team needs to learn from the loss to the Chiefs.

Christie, who will be part of a revamped back row because No 8 Cullen Grace is nursing a shoulder injury, stated it was fortunate the loss had happened at the start of the campaign, and that the Crusaders could take lessons from it.

The other way of looking at this, of course, is to assess why they were so slow out of the blocks. Because that has been one of the great strengths of this team under Robertson. The Crusaders are usually the ones who come blasting out of their cage as the hunters, chasing down opponents and pushing them to the point of exhaustion so that they wish the ref would hurry-up and blow time.

Under the rule changes, designed to speed up the game, the Crusaders, in theory, should prosper; their willingness to keep ball in play and counterattack has, in the past, made them one of the most thrilling teams to watch.

Last weekend, however, the Crusaders' kicking in general play was poor, and they could have backed themselves to put heat on the Chiefs by backing themselves to build phases and stress their defensive line.

"Every week you have to show-up in this competition and earn a victory, it is never given to you,'' Christie added. "We know that and it is just a nice reminder.''

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Seb Calder, George Bower, Zach Gallagher, Sioni Talitui, Noah Hotham, Braydon Ennor, Macca Springer.

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Connor Garden-Bachop, Freddie Burns, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Nikora Broughton, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Will Tucker, Paripari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai.