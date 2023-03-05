Life-changing trip serves up new perspective for Blues and All Blacks star Caleb Clarke

Caleb Clarke admits it. He used to sweat the small stuff. He fretted if his wifi was slow, or shower wasn’t warm enough, and agonised over what people would say about him on social media. For a happy-go-lucky guy, the star Blues and All Blacks wing often seemed to find something to furrow his brow about.

No longer. The 23-year-old Aucklander has a new outlook on life and he’s pretty sure it’s going to help in pursuit of his 2023 rugby goals, which are significant. He is on a mission of atonement with the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific, and, all going to plan, will then look to be part of an All Blacks outfit chasing something similar on the biggest stage of all.

Before his single-minded pursuit of those ambitions hits full pace, he’s keen to open up on a life-changing experience during his off-season. As he sidles over at the end of a typically high-octane Blues training session on a warm Auckland summer’s day, the characteristic smile and personable greeting (Clarke always asks how you are, how your family is, how your day is playing out, before he indulges in any me-speak) preface some genuine reflections for a young man who seems to be figuring a few things out about this world he lives in.

After last November’s All Blacks tour wrapped up with that disappointing 25-25 draw with England at Twickenham, Clarke sidestepped the usual stopovers en route to New Zealand for a much-needed summer break. Instead he headed to Malawi, in southeastern Africa, for a week-long visit as part of a World Vision initiative. It is fair to say he emerged from it a different man.

“It just took me to another level of gratefulness,” he says. “Firstly grateful to be living in a country where clean water, where power, where everything is so much more accessible. Even with cyclones, we’re still better off than they are. It rained while I was in Malawi, and I thought that was a good thing. It hadn't rained in four months. They said, ‘we need get you out of here’, that all these lands flood when it rains. Stuff like that took me to that deeper level of gratitude for what I have.

“I saw some incredible things that changed my perspective around life. I don’t need to worry if my wifi is slow; I don't want to complain if I don't have hot water in my shower. I’ve seen kids jump into wells of dirty water just to clean themselves.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Caleb Clarke has come back to the Blues in 2023 with his mind clear and body in good shape for a big season ahead.

You ask if anything really hit home. He ponders a little, before replying: “The first day we met a little girl, 10 years old, who every day wakes up and walks with a bucket to a well, fills it up with dirty water, puts it on her head and walks back. That’s to clean the dishes. Then she has another walk to get the clean water which is further away. She has to do that before she goes to school. Then she rocks up to school and she’s late, so they send her home.

“I asked her what she wants to be when she grows up. She said a nurse … but because she’s not going to school, how can she? That puts things in perspective. I took the bucket and walked it and thought, ‘this little girl does this every day, multiple times, just for her family’. Why am I complaining about anything?”

Life-changing? You bet, says Clarke. He’s already contacted World Vision to volunteer for any other trips on their slate. “I just loved it. It was time after rugby where I was depleted from that mentally and emotionally and it really put everything back into perspective.”

Clarke has also been thinking about the whole rugby pressure thing. It hasn’t been something, by his own estimation, he has dealt with that well. After a barnstorming starting debut for the All Blacks in 2020 that lit up Eden Park while his proud dad, and former All Black, Eroni Clarke watched in the stands, his 2021 was decidedly less stellar. Clarke made a surprise move to sevens to chase Olympic gold, but missed the final team for Tokyo.

SKY SPORT Last season's Super Rugby Pacific runners-up deliver a statement with a 60-20 win in Dunedin.

In 2022 he returned to the XVs game, played a significant role in the Blues’ 15-game Super Rugby Pacific win streak, and then missed the finals with a hamstring injury. He eventually made it back into the All Blacks, but opened up ahead of the first of 10 starts for the year in the No 11 jersey about the disappointments of ‘21 and how personally he had taken social media criticism that followed.

The new Clarke deals with that differently now. He talks about watching a video where former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal spoke about coming home to his father after a bad game and complaining about pressure he faced.

“His dad drove him to a homeless family and told him, ‘that’s pressure right there, where you don't know where your next meal is going to be’. When I was in Malawi, seeing these families where kids had to keep things together because parents were away, that’s real pressure. When I think about rugby, yeah, our job is hard, but it’s nothing compared to people wondering when their next meal is or can they get clean water.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke: ‘Our job is hard, but it’s nothing compared to people wondering when their next meal is.’

He’s also learned to shut out the “outside noise” from “keyboard warriors”. A long stint rooming with Daltpon Papalii on the northern tour aided in that process. “He helped me just block all that out, because he’s been through it …I’m at peace now with having to deal with that [social] media presence.”

As you would expect, Clarke has a serious rugby year well thought out. For the first time in his young professional career he allowed himself an off-season to “relax and reset”. That didn't come naturally to a fellow who believes in the power of preparation, but it was team-mate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (a regular training partner) who reminded him of the need to take a step away to take a step forward.

“He was like ‘bro, stop texting me to go train’, take this time to have fun with your friends, with family, and next week we’ll start grinding it out. It helped me to look back on my why, and realise I’m playing rugby because I love playing with my friends, I love showing my faith and love playing for my family.”

Like all the Blues, Clarke very much has the “one week at a time” blinkers on, but concedes he was “nervous” ahead of last week’s opener because of that “different” off-season. Needless to say he walked off Forsyth Barr Stadium, following a 60-20 victory, satisfied, and just a little in awe of a 202-metre running night from his mate on the other wing, Mark Telea.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke has figured a few things out, with the help of his Blues brother and good mate Dalton Papalii.

He says the focus is now all on the Brumbies on Sunday in Melbourne, with the Blues well aware they remain a work in progress with their eyes very much on a distant prize.

“With the All Blacks there is that sense we want to go and right some wrongs from last year, but right now in the Blues it feels like unfinished business in a sense. At the start we talked about how it really takes losing one [final] to win one. Knowing the pain and what it felt like to lose (to the Crusaders) has built that foundation for this year. That’s what I’m excited about.”

New year. New perspective. New ambition. What’s not to be excited about?

Super Rugby Pacific – Blues v ACT BrumbiesSunday, 4pm, AAMI Park, MelbourneBlues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Tom Robinson/Adrian Choat, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu, James Lay, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Choat or Anton Segner, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, Tamati Tua, Corey Toole, Jack Debreczeni, Ryan Lonergan; Pete Samu, Rory Scott, Rob Valentini, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper. Reserves: John Ulugia, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Nic White, Noah Lolesiio, Ollie Sapsford.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe.