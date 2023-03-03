Joe Schmidt a potential wild card as NZ Rugby hunts for new All Blacks coach

All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s decision to retire after the World Cup in France will have ramifications for assistant Joe Schmidt.

ANALYSIS: Joe Schmidt has remained in the shadows since joining the All Blacks coaching staff last year.

If Schmidt joins Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph in the race to be All Blacks coach from 2024 - and that's a big 'if' - he would be required to shed the cloak of anonymity he's worn since returning to New Zealand from Ireland, where he coached the national team between 2012 and 2019.

Following his promotion from All Blacks selector and analyst to assistant last August, the only sightings of Schmidt have been at trainings and in the coach's box alongside his boss Ian Foster during test matches.

The question is whether Schmidt, who guided Ireland to three Six Nations championships and to its first wins over the All Blacks and Springboks, has the appetite to step into the high-pressure furnace of being a head coach.That Schmidt seems content to avoid the limelight, and avoid public scrutiny, may be significant.

While Foster and other assistants such as Jason Ryan and Scott McLeod have fronted the media during test weeks, Schmidt, once the most high-profile coach in Europe, has been left alone to do what he loves most - coaching on the grass, and trying to add an edge to the attack.

Barring a rare appearance on Sky Sport's The Breakdown show in May last year, he was working in a support role for Blues coach Leon MacDonald at the time, Schmidt has ducked the microphones and cameras when it comes to rugby-related issues.

It would be farcical if NZ Rugby, which confirmed last week it would appoint a replacement for Foster within four to six weeks, hadn't asked Schmidt, even in an informal capacity, if he intends to have a crack.

Given how long NZ Rugby waited before finally confirming it would break new ground by naming a coach before the World Cup in France, against the wishes of Foster, it's inconceivable to think it hasn't had discussions with potential applications.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has confirmed he's keen. Japan coach Jamie Joseph hasn't spoken publicly, but is expected to apply.

If Schmidt is tempted to be a head coach again, he would likely ask for Foster's blessing. The pair are tight, Schmidt taking charge of the All Blacks' attack several weeks after Brad Mooar was let go following the 2-1 series defeat to Ireland in New Zealand last July.

When Foster's recent plea to not appoint a coach until after the World Cup was ignored, he announced he would retire after the tournament.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Joe Schmidt was placed in charge of the All Blacks attack after being elevated from his initial role as selector and analyst.

It's obvious that the relationship between NZ Rugby and Foster is on the rocks, the latter holding on to his job last year only after the All Blacks beat the Springboks in Johannesburg in August.

Defeat would have resulted in Foster being sacked, with Robertson replacing him.

It would have also been impossible for Schmidt to ignore the pyrotechnics between Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson.

At 57, Schmidt is older than former All Blacks loose forwards Robertson (48) and Joseph (53). The charismatic Robertson, who has won six Super Rugby titles at the Crusaders, is the favourite to replace Foster.

But he will be wary after missing out to Foster in late 2019, and when the NZ Rugby did a U-turn and reneged on its vow to sack the incumbent last year.

If Schmidt only wants to work as an assistant, it's not likely to be with Robertson.

The pair are understood to have discussed how they could work together when Foster was on the cusp of being sacked but, ultimately, it led to nothing. Foster's survival was followed by Schmidt being elevated to the coaching staff.

Appointing Robertson or Joseph, the latter appears certain to have Tony Brown as one of his assistants, also represents an opportunity for NZ Rugby to have a significant clean-out of the All Blacks management staff, some who have been in place for almost two decades.

Prior to NZ Rugby reversing its decision to appoint him last year, Robertson had lined-up Jason Holland, Leon MacDonald, Scott Hansen and Ryan to be his assistants.

Robertson knows the importance of being surrounded by people he values and trusts, but recent reports that Scotland is chasing Leon MacDonald could be a fish hook in those plans.

Schmidt could, potentially, veer towards the Joseph camp. If not, his time inside the All Blacks machine could be over. The winds of change could come at a high cost.

Whatever NZ Rugby decides, someone is going pay a heavy price. It needs to get this right.