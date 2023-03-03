Setback for Crusaders as coach Scott Robertson stays in Christchurch

The RFU have reportedly gone with Steve Borthwick rather than chasing Scott Robertson.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will be in Christchurch when the team plays the Highlanders in Melbourne on Friday night.

The match kicked-off at 8pm NZT.

It was revealed before kick-off in the Super Round at AAMI Stadium, where all games will be played as part of the Super Round, that Robertson had returned to New Zealand for a family bereavement.

A Crusaders' spokesperson confirmed the news, stating assistant Scott Hansen will take over as head coach.

The Crusaders are seeking their first win of the Super Rugby Pacific season after getting beaten 31-10 by the Chiefs in their opening round match in Christchurch last Friday night.