'We can be proud': Crusaders wanted to win for grieving Scott Robertson

An important phone call had to be made when the Crusaders returned to their inner-sanctum in Melbourne on Friday night.

Despite belting the Highlanders 52-15 in the Super Round match at AAMI Stadium, the jubilant Crusaders' mood was tempered by not having coach Scott Robertson in the changing shed to savour the moment the players launched into their victory song for the first time this season.

Robertson wasn't in Melbourne to watch the Crusaders, having returned to Christchurch because of a family bereavement. That meant one of his assistants, Scott Hansen, had to take over the responsibility of preparing the team for the match in his absence.

Soon after the seven-try trouncing of the Highlanders, Hansen said Robertson was on the phone to offer his congratulations for the emphatic win.

"He returned home to be with his family,'' Hansen said. "Obviously we are thinking of them at this time. We spoke to Razor at the end of the game.

"The main thing he is back home with his family.''

Given the circumstances, there was potential to be distracted by not having the familiar figure of Robertson helping them get their season back on the steel tracks after the deflating 31-10 defeat to the Chiefs in the opening round in Christchurch a week earlier.

"I think we are pretty good in the Crusaders environment, around setting people up,'' Hansen stated. "We just didn't have the big man there with us.

"But I do feel the boys did put in a performance tonight for Ray (Robertson) and (wife) Jane. And we could be proud of that.''

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett was pleased his side recorded its first win in Super Rugby Pacific.

The bonus-point win means the Crusaders are now on the Super Rugby Pacific log after getting beaten-up by the Chiefs.

Despite a slow start, they conceded six penalties as referee Nic Berry caned their scrum on three occasions, the Crusaders exploded into action and led 24-3 at halftime, and first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga was instrumental in adding electricity to the attack after the Chiefs did all the entertaining in Christchurch.

"I was pretty disappointed with myself as a driver last week.'' Mo'unga told Sky Sport. "Not putting us in the right areas of the field, so today was very satisfying.''

Hansen took a broader view of what went wrong against the Chiefs, saying Mo'unga can't spin his magic if not given decent ball to work with.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Hansen (right) took over the duties as head coach after Scott Robertson returned to Christchurch on bereavement leave.

A try and a flawless kicking display, he slotted seven conversions and a penalty, as well as a searing run that created a try for Fergus Burke were part of Mo'unga's contribution to the dominant performance by the Crusaders.

"Our role is to give Richie ball going forward and his responsibility around that is to keep us going forward,'' Hansen said. "He has got the talent to do both, with his hands and his feet.

"So to see him on top of the field, running efficiently and shifting the ball into space and kicking efficiently. That was the Richie we know. He can be proud of his performance.''

A groin injury to centre Jack Goodhue, who left the field in the first half, and a broken nose to reserve hooker Brodie McAlister could force changes for the next match against the Fijian Drua in Lautoka next weekend.

The Highlanders, however, will have been bitterly disappointed with their performance. They have now conceded 112 points in two weeks and have to play the Chiefs in Hamilton next weekend.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett was relieved to be making a post-match speech as the victor, after the Chiefs handed his team a harsh lesson in round one.

"Last week we were hurting,'' Barrett said. "We lost the physical battles and the kick duels. Tonight we wanted to come out and put out a performance we were proud of.

"We wanted to ignite our ball runners. I think tonight we did that for the most part. It wasn't a polished performance, but certainly a step in the right direction.''