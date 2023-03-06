Super Rugby Pacific: Can Ardie Savea escape ban for 'throat slitting' gesture?

ANALYSIS: Apologising wasn't a problem for Ardie Savea following his 'throat-slitting' gesture in Melbourne on Friday night.

The big question, now, is whether the Sanzaar foul play review committee, which will examine the case on Monday night after the citing commissioner deemed it met the red card threshold for foul play, accepts the Hurricanes skipper is contrite.

If it does, it could then screw its common-sense hat on, issue a warning and declare the case closed.

For the matter to be dispensed with at the hearing, Savea must plead guilty and accept the punishment offered by the committee.

The offence carries a low-end ban of four weeks, or matches, and a top-end ban of 12 weeks or more.

Here's what we know.

Savea, in a moment of madness after he was yellow carded during the Hurricanes 39-33 win over the Melbourne Rebels in their Super Rugby Pacific clash at AAMI Stadium, traced his thumb across his throat as he traded words with an opponent.

Mackenzie Sweetnam The match between the Hurricanes and Rebels was, at times, an ill-tempered affair. In this picture Ardie Savea swaps pleasantries with Rebels No 10 Carter Gordon.

Immediately after the game, Savea admitted to a TV interviewer that what he did wasn't acceptable and apologised. Later, in the post-match press conference, he delivered a similar message.

Savea made a goose of himself. He knows that. Silly? No doubt. Worthy of sanction? You would hope not.

Had Savea been unrepentant, the Sanzaar foul play review committee would have reason to exercise the option of expediting the judicial process.

But he's made it clear he's sorry, and that he's got a responsibility to set a good example to the fans. This needs to be kept in perspective.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Ardie Savea scored two tries during the Hurricanes’ 39-33 win over the Rebels.

Savea also copped an earful from his father during a phone call after the game.

"I got off the field and my old man called me, and kind of groaned me off, so that's a lesson learned,'' Savea said.

"He's a pretty calm dude, but it's not often I get a call like that after the game. Mum was in the crowd today, too, and she asked if I was all good because usually I'm not like that.''

Until this is sorted, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland and No 8 Savea will be on tenterhooks. The team's next game is against the Blues in Wellington on Saturday, and losing Savea would be a massive hit to their chances of knocking over last year's beaten finalist.

"Yeah, obviously, I hope it doesn't go any further,'' Holland said. "Ards is not happy with that, but we all make errors and we've got to just accept them and get on with it.''

The drama involving Savea, who scored two tries, overshadowed a cracking game against the Rebels.

Having led 24-7 at halftime, the Hurricanes got a hell of a scare when the Rebels stormed back and trailed by a point with three minutes left.

A try to midfielder Jordie Barrett in the 79th minute secured the result for the Hurricanes, to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Prop Tevita Mafileo, who received a red card for foul play, will also have his case considered by the foul play review committee.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga reminded NZ Rugby how much a loss he will be to the game in New Zealand during the Crusaders’ 52-15 win over the Highlanders.

Crusaders put the Highlanders to the sword

After being humbled 31-10 by the Chiefs in Christchurch on round one, the Crusaders were always going to tip a bucket of spicy curry paste into their pre-game feed when they headed across the Tasman for the Super Round.

That was bad news for the Highlanders, as the Crusaders marched to a 52-15 win.

Even with coach Scott Robertson forced to return to Christchurch for a family bereavement, the Crusaders, despite conceding six straight penalties from the kick-off, found ways to exploit the porous Highlanders defence.

First five-eighth Richie Mo'unga rebounded from a poor performance the previous week to lead the revival; he scored a try, kicked all seven conversion attempts and a penalty.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett would have been happy to bury the memories of the first-round defeat to the Chiefs.

But it was a brilliant run, when he danced over the grass like a kid being chased by a leopard, to set-up a try for Fergus Burke that reminded us all what a loss Mo'unga will be to the game here when he relocates to Japan next year.

The bad news for the Crusaders was that centre Jack Goodhue left the field with a groin injury. It's not what he needed in a World Cup year.

Things are looking grim for the Highlanders and head coach Clarke Dermody.

Having conceded 112 points in two games, they must play the Chiefs in Hamilton next weekend. Oh, the horror.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson scored three tries for the Chiefs against Moana Pasifika.

The victory drums are beating in Chiefs country

Watching the Chiefs tear apart Moana Pasifika during the 52-29 was a guilty pleasure.

On the one hand, you had to give the Chiefs kudos for running in eight tries; Shaun Stevenson grabbed three and Rameka Poihipi scored the fastest try in Super Rugby history by dotting down within nine seconds of the game starting.

Was this result good for the competition, or Moana Pasifika? No. It's early doors, but already there is a division between the best and the battlers.

Not that the Chiefs will be sorry. Their job is to go on seek and destroy missions, and they're doing a decent job of it right now.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Damian McKenzie was a handful when the Chiefs beat Moana Pasifika 52-29.

Coach Clayton McMillan has one work-on, though. Three yellow cards, to Brad Weber, Cortez Ratima and Bryn Gatland in the final 30 minutes isn't a good look.

Referees will take this into account when they get around the bonfire and share stories about how to deal with the latest problem child after each round.

We all know the drill from the school classroom days. Get a bad reputation, and suddenly all eyes pivot your way.

The Chiefs may want to scratch that memo in their notebooks.

What happened to the Blues?

Fair question. Watching the Brumbies hold on for their 25-20 victory, after neither side could score in the second half, was painful. Enough said.

AT A GLANCE

Round 2 results

At AAMI Stadium, Melbourne: Crusaders 52 (Sevu Reece, Fergus Burke, Joe Moody, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Codie Taylor, Leicester Fainga'anuku tries; Mo'unga 7 con, pen) Highlanders 15 (Josh Timu 2 tries; Sam Gilbert con, pen) HT: 24-3.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Hurricanes 39 (Ardie Savea 2, Josh Moorby, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett tries; Barrett 4 con, 2 pen) Rebels 33 (Richard Hardwick 2, Brad Wilkin, Lachie Anderson, Carter Gordon tries; Gordon con, Reece Hodge 3 con) HT: 24-7.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Chiefs 52 (Shaun Stevenson 3, Brad Weber 2, Rameka Poihipi, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Damian McKenzie tries; McKenzie 5 con, Bryn Gatland con) Moana Pasifika 29 (Timoci Tavatavanawai, Samiuela Moli, Solomone Funaki tries, pen try; Christian Lealiifano 2 con, pen). HT: 38-3.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Waratahs 46 (Dave Porecki, Ben Donaldson, Langi Gleeson, Tane Edmed, Max Jorgensen, Mark Nawaqanitawase tries; Edmed 5 con, pen, Ben Donaldson pen) Fijian Drua 17 (Joseva Tamani, Tevita Ikanivere tries; Caleb Muntz 2 con, pen) HT: 10-10.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Brumbies 25 (Penalty try, Andy Muirhead, Lachlan Lonergan tries; Ryan Lonergan con, Lonergan 2 pen) Blues 20 (Ricky Riccitelli 13min, Tom Robinson 30min tries; Beauden Barrett 2 con, 2 pen) HT: 25-20.

At AAMI Stadium, Melbourne: Reds 71 (Josh Flook 2, Filipo Daugunu 2, Ryan Smith, Jordan Petaia, Harry Wilson, Matt Faessler, Suilasi Vanivalu, Liam Wright tries; Tom Lynagh 5 con, pen, James O'Connor 4 con)

Rebels: 20 (Zach Kibirige, Santiago Medrano, Jackson Pugh tries; Bryce Hegarty con, pen. HT: 29-13.