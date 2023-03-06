Frustrated Blues coach Leon MacDonald demands Super Rugby Pacific improvement

Leon MacDonald has challenged his battered Blues to bounce back quickly from a Super Rugby Pacific defeat to the Brumbies that was equal parts frustrating and disappointing.

With the undefeated Hurricanes next up on Saturday night at their house, and the Crusaders to follow a week later in their Eden Park home opener, MacDonald said the Blues had to quickly digest the lessons of Sunday’s 25-20 defeat to the ACT Brumbies in Melbourne that dropped them to 1-1 for the season.

The Blues battled back from two early yellow cards that put them under the cosh from the off, but could make no inroads in a scoreless second half as the Brumbies punished them from their driving maul (with two tries) and bossed their Kiwi rivals at the breakdown in the second spell to repeatedly stymie their comeback attempts.

The result was sweet revenge for the Brumbies who lost a tight semifinal, 20-19, to the Blues last year on Eden Park, and served up another early reality check for MacDonald’s men. In 2022 the Auks went down in their season opener, to the Hurricanes, and then rattled off 15 consecutive victories before falling to the Crusaders in the final.

“Discipline was always going to be a factor, and to give away penalties and end up with two in the bin wasn’t the start we wanted,” said MacDonald of the early yellow cards to Caleb Clarke and James Lay. “We fought back pretty well, but playing with 13 men in the heat is taxing. In the second half we felt we had a bit more bounce around the park and were trying to keep playing, but critical turnovers at the breakdown or knock-ons at the wrong times kept stopping us from getting what we wanted.

“It was a pretty frustrating performance overall really. I don’t think there were any areas we felt we were exceptional, which was a bit frustrating.”

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images Blues loose forward Tom Robinson charged away to score a brilliant individual try in Sunday’s defeat to the Brumbies.

MacDonald was especially unhappy that the Brumbies had punished them twice via an avenue they were well prepared for.

“The Brumbies’ maul is a genuine weapon. They’ve used it against us and everybody else effectively. It was a big focus to nullify that, and we struggled with it. We’d be a bit disappointed in that area.

“But it is only round two. Although it hurts when you lose any game, we’re realistic that there’s a lot of games ahead and our job now is to bounce back quickly and focus on the areas of the game we need improve on to make sure we can apply more pressure when we’ve got ball in hand.”

The Blues would have been disappointed to muster just two tries – a brilliant individual effort from Tom Robinson and a power finish from hooker Ricky Riccitelli – and it was notable that the running metres for their key weapons – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck apart – were well down on the previous round.

“We’re right in the middle of a tough start and our focus now is to get a bit more cohesive, string some more phases together and build pressure with the ball,” added MacDonald. “We weren't able to do that. Very rarely did we get past 3-4 phases today. Defensively, when we didn’t give away penalties, we looked solid, and applied good pressure. But the pressure valve was released by not rolling away or getting offside. We were our own worst enemies.

“They’re things we can fix, but we’re disappointed we have to go and fix them.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images The Blues could not rise above the challenge provided by the Brumbies in ‘Super Round’ at AAMI Park.

The Blues coach said he couldn’t fault the effort from his players as they toiled until the end in the heat, but doubled down on his disappointment around the lack of accuracy when it mattered.

“The players have identified it already. They were frustrated with a lot of the [lack of] accuracy of certain plays. We were just a click off in certain areas and the way the Brumbies play, they’re a pressure team, they pressure you in the maul, they pressure you in the air, they pressure you at the breakdown hard and try to force errors, and did that well.

“We knew it was coming and at times we countered it and at times we didn’t. We just weren’t quite good enough.”

The Blues travelled back from Melbourne on Monday and have a short week in Auckland before heading to the capital to face a well-rested Hurricanes outfit buoyed by their 39-33 victory over the Rebels on Friday, if not the controversy caused by Ardie Savea’s regrettable gesture in an ill-tempered finish.