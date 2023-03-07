'Move on, he's apologised': Former All Blacks weighs in on Ardie Savea controversy

Sir John Kirwan believes Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea shouldn't face any sanctions after apologising for his throat-slitting gesture.

As Ardie Savea waits to learn his fate after being cited for making a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent, two former All Blacks have has urged everyone to move on from the controversy.

Speaking on The Breakdown on Sky Sport, Sir John Kirwan and Steven Bates believed Savea’s apology was genuine, and said that is where it should have ended.

Instead, the Hurricanes captain will front a Sanzaar judicial committee hearing via videoconference on Tuesday night, following initial consideration by a foul play review committee on Monday.

“No, total mistake from Ardie but he fronted up straight away and apologised,” Kirwan told The Breakdown panel.

“It should not go to judicial, I believe. We want to send a strong message to kids, but that was it [his apology], ‘I’m sorry, I made a mistake, I wasn’t good enough and I need to get better’, that’s what you want from your leaders.

“We need to be a bit careful too as sometimes we make those gestures during the haka. Like he said it is a warrior [moment].

“Did he make a mistake? Yes. Do we want to see it in our game? No. But he apologised and did that really well.”

The All Blacks’ star number eight was yellow-carded late in the first half of the Hurricanes’ last-gasp win over the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park on Friday after being singled out by referee James Doleman following a melee involving players from both teams before halftime.

As he made his way to the sin bin, Savea made a throat-slitting gesture towards Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens.

Savea came out and apologised in his post-match interviews and showed genuine remorse, saying there were “no excuses” and he needed to “be better”.

While he did not condone Savea’s actions, Bates told The Breakdown the rare show of passion was “awesome to watch”.

“It’s the heat of the moment, like he said it’s a warrior game,” Bates said.

“Sometimes the things get to you. But I’ll tell you what, it was awesome to watch.

“I’m not saying we need to go back to the old days but a bit of push and shove, a bit of passion, that’s what you want to see.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea later apologised for his behaviour during a fiery encounter with the Rebels.

“From my point of view he made a mistake, probably shouldn’t have done it but move on, he’s apologised.

“It’s a heat of the battle thing and he got it wrong. Move on, don’t worry about it.”

Savea could face a possible ban for his actions, which would be an enormous blow for the Hurricanes, who have made an unbeaten start.

The citing commissioner deemed the incident had met the red-card threshold for foul play, alleging Savea had contravened Law 9.27: A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

Prior to his yellow card, Savea had scored two tries and set up another to give the Hurricanes a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Hurricanes rescheduled a media opportunity with coach Jason Holland from Tuesday to Wednesday as they anxiously await the outcome ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Blues at Sky Stadium.