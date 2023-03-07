Sanzaar judiciary committee to determine Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea's fate

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea will have to wait another day to learn his fate, after being cited for making a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent during their 39-33 win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Following initial consideration by the Sanzaar foul play review committee on Monday, Savea will now appear before a judicial committee hearing on Tuesday.

All Sanzaar disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the FPRC to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For the matter to be dispensed with at that hearing, Savea must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the FPRC, otherwise a Sanzaar judicial committee hearing will take place.

The committee for Tuesday’s hearing will be Nigel Hampton KC, Mike Mika and David Croft.

Savea was yellow-carded late in the first half of the Hurricanes’ round two fixture at AAMI Park in Memlbourne after being singled out by referee James Doleman following a melee involving players from both teams before halftime.

As he made his way to the sin bin, Savea made a throat-slitting gesture towards Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens.

He apologised for his actions after the match, saying it came in the “heat of the moment”.

“I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made,” Savea told Sky Sport.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea later apologised for his behaviour during a fiery encounter with the Rebels.

“It's just a heat of the moment kinda thing. It's footy. Kids are watching us, we're in the heat of the moment. Usually that's out of character for me, so I put my hand up first and I apologise for that.”

