Super Rugby Pacific: Ardie Savea drama highlights need to stay cool when provoked

The fallout from All Blacks star Ardie Savea's 'throat slitting' gesture has been a harsh reminder of the fine line that Super Rugby Pacific players must tread each weekend.

Hurricanes captain Savea, who landed himself in strife following an altercation against the Rebels last Friday evening, is scheduled to appear at a Sanzaar judicial committee hearing on Tuesday night after initial consideration by the foul play review committee.

The offence carries a low-end ban of four weeks or matches, with a maximum of 12 weeks or more.

The incident involving Savea, who apologised after the match in Melbourne, is certain to have featured in conversations amongst players in locker rooms on both sides of the Tasman in recent days.

Crusaders forwards coach Dan Perrin acknowledged that while it was important for players to jam a lid on their emotions, they also can't afford to dial back their aggression on the field.

"But you have also got to be yourself, and be who you are as well,'' Perrin, a former Crusaders hooker, said on Tuesday. "He (Savea) is obviously a pretty passionate footy player, and pretty handy too.

"Something upset him and he reacted.''

SKY SPORT Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea makes a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent during their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

A standard requirement for rugby players, especially forwards, is to play on the edge without earning the wrath of officials. But when Savea joined a push-and-pull scuffle at AAMI Stadium in an attempt to assist team-mate and fellow All Black Dane Coles, it resulted in a yellow card by referee James Doleman.

As he began his walk to the sideline, Savea traded words with an opponent and delivered a 'throat slitting' gesture. That, in turn, gave Rebels captain Reece Hodge reason to complain to Doleman that "he's threatening to kill him''.

Sanzaar's decision to review the incident has divided the rugby community, with some believing Savea should be accountable. Others say his apology should settle the matter. The judicial committee for the hearing, to be held by video conference, will be Nigel Hampton KC, Mike Mika and David Croft.

Perrin said it was "hard'' to comment whether Savea was unlucky to be cited.

"It is in the heat of the battle, and things happen in rugby,'' Perrin noted. "I am not sure what was going through his mind at the time, or what the actions were that led up to that but he is obviously copping a little bit of heat there.

"Maybe he should have been a bit smarter there.''

Stu Forster/Getty Images Former England halfback Willi Heinz, now at the Crusaders, belivieved Ardie Savea’s gesture was “out of character’’.

Crusaders halfback Willi Heinz said he had seen clips of the incident, but hadn't witnessed what had caused Savea to lose his cool.

"Obviously something has been said there that has pushed a button or wound him up there,'' Heinz said.

"Until you get the full picture of what has been said, and understand actually what has gone on in that situation, it is hard to give an accurate judgement.

"It is probably out of character for Ardie. I don't know him personally, but everyone I spoke to says what a champion bloke he is. I am sure people more important than me will figure out what to do with that.''

The Crusaders, meanwhile, will be without at least four All Blacks when they play the Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday night.

Centre Jack Goodhue injured his groin during the 52-15 win over the Highlanders in Melbourne last weekend, and has been scratched.

Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell (foot/ankle) and No 8 Cullen Grace (shoulder) were hurt in the opening round loss to the Chiefs, and Perrin said the Crusaders were still waiting for clarity from medical specialists.

Fullback/wing Will Jordan, who hasn't played this year because of a migraine-related issue, remains unavailable.

"It is still a work in progress at this stage and he (Jordan) is going through the protocols that he needs to, to get back on the field,'' Perrin said. "So, no updates.''