Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach would prove NZ Rugby values Super Rugby Pacific

Joe Schmidt worked in a support role with the Blues in 2022. But he has not been a head coach since 2019 when Ireland were beaten by the All Blacks in the World Cup quarterfinal in Japan.

ANALYSIS: You can't beat shopping locally, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson rests in the section reserved for high-quality stock that could sell for a bucket of diamonds on the international market.

NZ Rugby has got the credit card out, and is assessing its options before appointing the next All Blacks coach.

It now has the opportunity to send a message to all Super Rugby Pacific coaches that you can still remain active with New Zealand teams, and be appointed to the All Blacks throne. Or NZ Rugby could pivot its gaze elsewhere.

SKY SPORT Rameka Poihipi's five-pointer within 10 seconds of kickoff against Moana Pasifika saw the record books rewritten.

Jamie Joseph coaches Japan. Joe Schmidt, if he wants to return to the pressure-cooker job of being top hound, has been an All Blacks assistant and selector for eight months and was last year with the Blues in a support role.

A potential issue for Schmidt is that he hasn't worked as a head coach since Ireland lost to the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup, and in a sport such as rugby that's a long time to not be piloting the ship.

As NZ Rugby continues the process to appoint the next coach for 2024 and beyond, and why it needs to take up to six weeks to do that is anyone's guess, Robertson will be back in charge of the defending champion Crusaders when they play the Fijian Drua in their Super Rugby Pacific match in Lautoka on Saturday afternoon.

Stuff Scott Robertson has guided the Crusaders to six Super Rugby titles since 2017.

Robertson wasn't at AAMI Park in Melbourne last weekend when the Crusaders beat the Highlanders 52-15, having returned to Christchurch because of a family bereavement.

It must have been a relief for him to observe the team overcome the distraction of their coach being absent. The recent news that incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster won't reapply for his job also had potential to blur the Crusaders' focus, given the team is loaded with All Blacks.

Until NZ Rugby puts us all out of our misery and announces who will succeed Foster after the World Cup in France, everyone will chat about the potential outcome over their teacups.

International experience on the CV is great. Robertson doesn't have that. But knowing how to develop young players, observing trends in the game and how to manipulate and adjust to rule changes each week must have its advantages.

Until the next chapter of this page-turner is revealed, round three of SRP will fill the void. There's plenty to discuss.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Warren Gatland coached Wales and the British and Irish Lions, but made a limited impact at the Chiefs.

Can NZ Rugby learn from Warren Gatland's short tenure at the Chiefs?

Former All Blacks hooker Gatland, having returned home to link-up with the Chiefs in 2020, was revered in Wales but the transition to the New Zealand franchise wasn't filled with laughter and delight.

One argument for this was that Gatland, despite his achievements with the British and Irish Lions and Wales, didn't have a feel for how the Kiwi players liked to play, in terms of skill and speed.

The highly respected international coach couldn't get the best out of the Chiefs. Maybe the next All Blacks coach could benefit from having had more regular contact with the New Zealand players.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan is now in his third year as head coach.

The happiest coach, right now, has to be Clayton McMillan

McMillan, who replaced Gatland as Chiefs coach in 2021, has got his team off to a flier after big away wins over the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika.

All Blacks captain and No 7 Sam Cane also appears to have benefited from the extended off-season after a fractured cheekbone forced him to return home after just one game on last year's northern tour.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Captain Billy Harmon won’t play for the Highlanders against the Chiefs.

What a shame the All Blacks management has determined that Highlanders captain Billy Harmon must put a limit on his consecutive outings

Openside flanker Harmon, who replaced Cane on the tour but never played, must join the list of internationals to be "managed'' in SRP.

Now the workaholic Harmon won't get the chance to measure himself against Cane. Even with Aaron Smith, Ethan de Groot and Shannon Frizell returning from their ABs “break’’, the visit to the Tron could result in heatbreak.

A plea to NZ Rugby

Do everything within your powers to assist the Highlanders. Watching the proud franchise ship 112 points in the opening two rounds was similar to having tin foil trapped inside a hamburger. Something on the menu may need to change.

That could have already started by saying there wasn’t a limit on how many consecutive appearances the uncapped Harmon, an outside chance to make the World Cup squad, can make in SRP.

Game of the round?

Go no further than the Hurricanes hosting the Blues in the Cake Tin. The suspension of captain Ardie Savea, for his ‘throat slitting’ exercise last weekend, will sting the 'Canes. What they should really be wary of, though, is former player Beauden Barrett.

Blues No 10 Barrett will know he didn't shape-up in the loss to the Brumbies last weekend. Here's his chance to make amends.