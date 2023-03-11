'I don't think Beaudy has ever forgiven me': Centurion Scott Barrett on signing with Crusaders

Former All Blacks captain thinks NZ Rugby should stop dithering and "appoint Razor" Robertson soon.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Fijian Drua. Where: Churchill Park, Lautoka. When: 4.35pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on SkySport, live updates on Stuff from 4.15pm.

It’s been an age since Scott Barrett weighed up offers from the Hurricanes and Crusaders and opted to sign with the latter.

Yet, as the Crusaders’ captain quipped ahead of his 100th match for the Christchurch-based franchise, one prominent member of his Taranaki family hasn’t forgiven him.

“My parents were always pretty supportive. I don’t think Beaudy has ever sort of forgiven me,” Barrett said, laughing.

Of course, that’s rich, given All Black Beauden departed the Hurricanes for the Blues ahead of the 2020 season, leaving younger brother Jordie as the lone representative for the capital-based Canes.

Nevertheless, Barrett has no regrets nine years after making his debut for the team he signed with while studying at Canterbury’s Lincoln University.

“Two different offers, but I guess I made the decision to stick around in Christchurch, I had friends there,” Barrett said from Fiji ahead of the Crusaders’ round three game against the Drua.

“The decision boiled down to, in my mind, I wanted to become an All Black, and at the time that seemed like the best environment to help me reach that goal.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett holds aloft the Super Rugby Pacific trophy after beating the Blues at Eden Park last year.

Barrett, who recommitted to New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through 2025 on Thursday, achieved his goal in 2016, a couple of years after making his Super Rugby debut.

While he missed the 2020 Super Rugby Aotearoa season with a foot injury, Barrett is into his fourth year as Crusaders captain and has been involved with six title-winning campaigns.

He’s settled in Christchurch with a young family, and his decision to stay put for at least two more years is a significant win for both NZR and the Crusaders ahead of the usual post-World Cup exodus.

“Looking back, I have no regrets, and I'm pretty grateful for the Crusaders and the support they've given me over the years,” Barrett said.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Brothers (L-R) Beauden Barrett, Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett ahead of the All Blacks v Wales test in Cardiff last year.

“I guess, during the Super Rugby season, it's a bit of a motivator, so you do play with your brothers in the All Blacks.”

At the Crusaders’ Rugby Park headquarters before the team departed for Fiji this week, Barrett became emotional when he heard his name read out for the 100th time.

He called himself “quite an emotional guy behind the big frame”, which he’ll test against a Drua side almost certain to provide a stiffer test than they did in the only previous meeting between the sides, the Crusaders’ 61-3 hammering of the newbies in Christchurch last year.

At the other end of the scale to Barrett is highly touted first five-eighth Taha Kemara, one of three players set to make their debut for a side down on firepower through All Blacks rest and injury in Lautoka, where the sapping afternoon heat will be a testing.

Mackenzie Sweetnam Crusaders rookie halfback Noah Hotham in action against the Highlanders in Melbourne last week.

Kemara, 19, signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2023 season, and is set to again play alongside his former Hamilton Boys’ High School teammate.

That would be halfback Noah Hotham, who debuted last week against the Highlanders, and is also tipped to have a bright future.

“In some degree, the future has arrived, hasn't it? It's here now, and we're really excited to see those two boys out there together,” assistant coach Scott Hansen said, adding both had mature temperaments and Kemara had been soaking up knowledge from All Black Richie Mo’unga and Fergus Burke.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Waikato player Taha Kemara is set to make his Crusaders debut off the bench on Saturday afternoon in Fiji.

"I think people will be really excited to see what he can do...he will keep the ball in front of his forwards well.

"And Noah, well Noah is going to be a Crusader for a long time, and he's going to be a very good Crusader...he's a guy that's going to give us some excitement from the bench, that's for sure."

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Willi Heinz, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili-Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Quentin MacDonald, George Bower. Reserves: Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Seb Calder, Zach Gallagher, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Dallas McLeod.

Fijian Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi, Apisalome Vota, Eroni Sau, Teti Tela, Frank Lomani, Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Joseva Tamani, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Jone Koroidaudua (c), Meli Tuni. Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Kalavati Ravouvou.