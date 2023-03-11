Fijian Drua slot late penalty to upset Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific thriller

At Churchill Park, Lautoka: Fijian Drua 25 (Iosefo Masi try 30min, Ilaisa Droasese try 50min, Joseva Tamani try 61min, Eroni Sau try 67min; Teti Tela con; Kemu Valetini pen), Crusaders 24 (Quentin MacDonald 2 tries 10min, 22min, Sevu Reece try 74min, Ioane Moananu try 78min; Fergus Burke 2 con), Ht: 5-12.

Lautoka’s reputation as a graveyard for visiting rugby teams gained a massive endorsement with a brilliant upset by the Fijian Drua against perennial Super Rugby Pacific champs the Crusaders on Saturday afternoon.

In front of a big, vocal crowd at Churchill Park, the Drua were magnificent against Scott Robertson’s Crusaders as they consigned the Red and Blacks to a shock second defeat in just three rounds of the new season. They had to do it the hard way, too, earning a match-winning penalty in front of the posts with time up after the Crusaders had nudged in front in the 78th minute with their third driving maul try of the contest, to replacement hooker Ioane Moananu on debut.

But the Drua kept their cool massively in testing hot conditions, gaining a scrum put-in from the restart, building the phases and eventually drawing the penalty to allow replacement back Kemu Valetini to step up and slot the match-winner to send the loud crowd into party mode.

It was a deserved win, too, for the Drua who had played much the better rugby. Three of the Crusaders’ four tries came from the driving maul off lineout options, but the home side kept striking back with their special mix of speed, handling skills and power.

The Crusaders did not have everything their own way through a competitive first 40, and were probably fortunate to take a 12-5 lead into the sheds courtesy of two lineout-drive tries to hooker Quentin MacDonald, with the Fijians having no answer to the visitors’ expertise in that phase of the game.

But the Drua scored one scintillating try a half-hour in, to centre Iosefo Masi when he scooped up loose ball around halfway and left the chasers for dead with an explosive run, and should have had another when Apisalome Vota blew a certain five-pointer after halfback Frank Lomani had done all the hard work.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Sam Whitelock runs it up against Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific match in Lautoka.

Both teams made plenty of errors in the heat and the Crusaders also had to do some early reshuffling when they lost All Blacks midfielder David Havili to an arm injury.

But the Drua’s ability to strike from deep made them a continual threat for the Crusaders and, sure enough, the home team were on terms early in the second spell when Ilaisa Droasese danced over from close after Eroni Sau and Vota had got them surging on to attack.

The Drua then charged to a 22-12 lead as Joseva Tomani and Eroni Sau crossed to finish powerhouse runs, only for the Crusaders to come storming back as Sevu Reece and then Moananu crossed the chalk, and Fergus Burke slotted a key sideline conversion for the 24-22 advantage.

It was, however, shortlived, with the Crusaders unable to complete the result for skipper Scott Barrett in his 100th game for the franchise.

The big moment

It looked a formality for replacement back Kemu Valetini, with a game-winning shot from in front of the sticks with time up. But on a day when no kick seemed easy, and many were missed, he kept his cool to seal a memorable victory.

Match rating

7/10: A few too many handling errors in the heat, with both teams struggling to build pressure through possession. But a willing contest that underlined how tough the Drua are to deal with in their home conditions went down to the wire, and sent the big crowd home happy.

MVP

Plenty of standouts for the Drua. Midfielders Vota and Masi were excellent, and Sau on the wing too, Loose forward Tamani also put in a big shift. But look no further than sparkling halfback Frank Lomani as the best on show.

The big picture

Well, two defeats in the first three rounds is a departure from the script for the Crusaders who have plenty of work to do now. Time is on their side. But a second victory in three for the Drua indicates they are not only going to be tough outs at home, but will be pressing for a quarterfinal spot.