Super Rugby talking points: Bumbling Crusaders got what they deserved

A late penalty got the home side up to a memorable upset over the perennial champs at Churchill Park.

The sirens won’t be blaring at the Crusaders’ Rugby Park HQ, but there is cause for concern after their last-gasp loss to the Fijian Drua at the weekend.

For starters, this – two losses from their opening three games – is uncharted territory for the reigning champions under head coach Scott Robertson, who hopes to be named the new All Blacks coach in the next month.

Throw in a mounting injury toll, and a rematch of last year’s final against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, and they’re staring down the barrel of a possible 1-3 start to the season.

Of course, even that wouldn’t be panic stations, not in a seriously flawed 12-team competition in which four or five wins could be enough to make the top-eight.

However, it would match their total number of losses from a season ago, and leave them well off the pace for a top-four finish, which comes with a home quarterfinal.

Perhaps the Crusaders got what they deserved in the sapping Fiji heat, after resting a string of All Blacks and fielding a vastly under-strength team against a side which almost beat both the Chiefs and Highlanders last year, and gave the Blues a scare.

When the 2023 draw was being compiled, the Crusaders were eager to avoid an afternoon fixture in the brutal Fiji heat, where they have now lost three of four games, including two against the Chiefs, and where the flamboyant Drua are almost unrecognisable from when they play on the road.

Armed with a bevy of All Blacks who can’t play more than five games on the bounce, Robertson knew full well it would be a fixture he simply had to sit a bunch of his guns against, given the Crusaders don’t have a bye until round eight.

Add injuries to Cullen Grace, Brodie McAlister, George Bell, Jack Goodhue, Fletcher Newell, Oli Jager and Will Jordan, and the Crusaders were forced to play three debutants, two of whom weren’t named in their official 2023 squad.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Drua player Eroni Sau scores against the Crusaders in Fiji on Saturday afternoon.

Not helped by losing midfielder David Havili to an arm injury early in the game, the reality is they were thoroughly outplayed by the deserving Drua in front of their raucous fans, who went into a frenzy after Kemu Valetini booted a penalty after the hooter to secure the 25-24 win, their first over a Kiwi opponent.

What will particularly irk the Crusaders is the fact they scored two tries within five minutes to take a lead into the final minute, only for rookie halfback Noah Hotham to spill the restart and give the Drua the final possession they needed to cause a boil over.

Perhaps the Blues and Hurricanes, who face the Drua on the road in weeks 10 and 11 respectively, will think twice before resting players in the heat.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images The Fijian Drua had ample to celebrate during their famous win over the Crusaders on Saturday.

Rest weeks

Speaking of sitting All Blacks, isn’t it a shame New Zealand Rugby directives continue to force teams to essentially disrespect opposing sides by resting their guns?

Or, in the Highlanders case, a nightmare start to their schedule forced head coach Clarke Dermody to concede they couldn’t realistically beat the Blues, Crusaders or Chiefs, hence the front-loading of rest weeks.

Sure, NZR head of high performance Mike Anthony admitted last month some All Blacks would play more than five weeks straight. But, at a time when crowds continue to disappoint, fans simply deserve better.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody.

Surely franchises can be trusted not to overload players, rather than have rules enforced upon them.

It’s laughable head coaches are forced to compile spreadsheets related to rest weeks, typically worked around games against the five Australian teams, the Drua and Moana Pasifika.

As Dermody said: “Now we’re four games to the bye, and we’ve got to find another spot in between there and hopefully the playoffs [for them to rest]. If you have a look at our draw, I think you'll be able to find where it is.”

Card trouble

Make that two yellow cards for All Blacks captain Sam Cane in the space of three weeks.

To be fair, he had a strong case he was onside after referee Paul Williams sent him to the bin during the Chiefs’ 28-7 win over the Highlanders in Hamilton.

However, also yellow carded in round one against the Crusaders for a ruck infringement, the flanker ought to tidy up his discipline.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane heads to the bin after being yellow carded against the Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday night.

Otherwise, he’s been outstanding through the Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the year, typically tackling well – he made 15 against the Highlanders – but also impressing with the lines he’s running on the carry.

With the Rebels (home) and Waratahs (away) up ahead of a humdinger against the Blues, expect Cane to sit out one of the next two weeks.

ROUND 3 SCORES

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 28 (Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson 2, Samipeni Finau tries; Damian McKenzie con, 2 pen) Highlanders 7 (Mosese Dawai try; Freddie Burns con). HT: 8-0

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Rebels 34 (Reece Hodge, Lachie Anderson, Richard Hardwick, Matt Gibbon, Carter Gordon tries; Hodge 3 con, pen) Waratahs 27 (Mark Nawaqanitawase, Charlie Gamble, Taleni Seu tries; Tane Edmet 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 17-6

At Churchill Park, Lautoka: Fijian Drua 25 (Iosefo Masi, Ilaisa Droasese, Joseva Tamani, Eroni Sau tries; Teti Tela con; Kemu Valetini pen), Crusaders 24 (Quentin MacDonald 2, Sevu Reece, Ioane Moananu tries; Fergus Burke 2 con) HT: 5-12

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Blues 25: (Patrick Tuipulotu, Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu tries; Stephen Perofeta 2 con, 2 pen) Hurricanes 19: (Tyrel Lomax, Salesi Rayasi, Josh Moorby tries; Jordie Barrett 2 con). HT: 22-5

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Brumbies 23 (Nic White, Lachlan Lonergan tries; Noah Lolesio 2 con, 3 pen) Reds 17 (Harry Wilson, Jordan Petaia 2 tries; James O’Connor con). HT: 13-0

At HBF Park, Perth: Force 21 (Folau Fainga’a, George Poolman tries; Bryce Hegarty con, 3 pen) Moana Pasifika 18 (Fine Inisi, Samiuela Moli tries; Lincoln McClutchie con, 2 pen). HT: 13-15