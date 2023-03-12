Hurricanes left to rue first-half discipline in Super Rugby Pacific defeat to Blues

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland loved his team’s second half response, but he’s pretty sure it’s the first 40 they’re going to learn the most from after they stumbled to their first defeat of the Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues at Sky Stadium on Saturday night.

In the proverbial game of two halves, the Canes played most of the first 40 off the back foot and went into the sheds trailing 22-5, with Patrick Tuipulotu (before leaving the field with what appeared a serious knee injury), Caleb Clarke and Hoskins Sotutu crossing for the visitors, and prop Tyrel Lomax powering over for the home team’s only score.

But then it was as though Holland’s men flipped a switch at halftime, and they came out and dominated the second period, scoring two tries to lively wing Salesi Rayasi and fullback Josh Moorby (a contentious one as he appeared to fumble on the line), keeping the Blues to just a second-half penalty to Stephen Perofeta and finishing the match hot on attack, pressing in vain for the winning score. They were decidedly disappointed to walk off with a 25-19 defeat – their first of the season after opening with victories over the Reds and Rebels.

“The first half was quite disappointing – just our ability to be disciplined is a massive thing for us,” said Holland, clearly referring to the 32nd-minute yellow card to Isaia Walker-Leawere after one too many breakdown offences. The Blues struck twice while the lock was in the bin to leap from 10-5 to 22-5 at the break.

“We talk about it, but it’s massive these days. It meant we spent long sets defending and didn’t get the ability to stamp our mark on the game. Discipline, and how we managed that first half with our intent really was the big thing for me that we talked around at halftime and got right in the second half.”

Holland, naturally, loved the response after he challenged his men at the break, though he made it clear he would prefer they hadn’t dug themselves the hole in the first place.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hurricanes No 8 Peter Lakai shows his running skills in Saturday’s clash against the Blues at Sky Stadium.

“It wasn’t really anything to do with the Blues,” he added. “The intent part around what we did in the second half is all about us and what we do when we do it well. It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. So that was really positive, what we did from halftime. But we’ve really got to address what happened in the first half.”

There was plenty of interest, too, in the performance of 20-year-old rising star Peter Lakai at No 8 in his second start and third appearance of the young season. With skipper Ardie Savea marked absent through suspension, the youngster certainly took his opportunity with both hands.

He was second for the Hurricanes in metres gained, behind only wing Rayasi who amassed 73 metres on 11 caries, with 2 defenders beaten and 2 clean Breaks. Lakai chewed up 68 metres on 13 runs and slipped two tackles and made one clean break.

But his efforts did not stop there, with the No 8 leading the Hurricanes in tackles, with 18 made, and just the single miss. Interestingly Holland made it clear that side of the ball was where the youngster’s improvements would come easiest.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Josh Moorby was awarded a contentious try for the Hurricanes against the Blues on Saturday night in Wellington.

“You’ve got to keep remembering how young he is,” said the Hurricanes coach. “I thought he was really solid. When the game opens up he’s outstanding. He ran on to a really good tip from [James Blackwell], and was quite dynamic in the open field. He had a really good outing, but by his own admission there will be things we want him to keep working at around making sure he has a massive impact in the game when he hasn’t got the ball, and he tackles well.

“I reckon we could get him in the game more on the other side of the ball, but he’s making good steps and heading in the right direction, and was really solid tonight.”

And, three weeks in, with the Canes and Blues both on 2-1 records, and the Chiefs and Brumbies the only unbeaten teams, Holland’s gut feel is that these fine margins are going to continue throughout an absorbing competition.

“The top eight is going to be massive, and I think anybody can win on their day. Those little things everybody is talking about are the big moments ... you don’t know they’re big moments till you haven’t quite nailed them. I think we’re in for a good competition – there will be some close games and good footy.”

The Hurricanes will have Savea back on deck for Friday's clash against the Waratahs back in the capital, with Holland hopeful post-game there were no fresh injuries to add to their list.