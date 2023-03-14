Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Crunch time for lowly Highlanders

Shaun Stevenson scores two more tries as Chiefs beat the Highlanders in Hamilton.

ANALYSIS: Right, let’s see what the Highlanders can do against a non-Kiwi opponent.

Broken, beaten and scarred the first three rounds of the competition after copping the Blues, Crusaders and Chiefs, the good news for the southerners is the schedule makers have been kinder the next few weeks.

That starts with the Force in Invercargill on Sunday, before the Fijian Drua (Dunedin) and Moana Pasifika (Auckland) follow.

There are no gimmes in Super Rugby Pacific – just ask the Crusaders after the Drua knocked them over in the Lautoka heat last week – but these are games the Highlanders will fancy winning in a bid to inject life into what’s been a miserable start to the season.

If not, a year after sneaking into the playoffs with four wins to their name, rookie head coach Clarke Dermody and Highlanders fans really are in for a long season.

Here are Stuff’s first power rankings after round three, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank all 12 teams.

1. CHIEFS (3-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Were at times made to look rather average by an uninspiring Highlanders team in Hamilton, but were still far too good for one of just two teams in the competition without a win.

You know what they say about good teams finding ways to win when they’re not at their best.

Expect coach Clayton McMillan to rest some troops against the Rebels and Waratahs the next two weeks.

2. BRUMBIES (3-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

Without a doubt the strongest Australian side, the Brumbies haven't missed a beat in their first three games since long-time coach Dan McKellar departed.

They’ll claim they aren’t looking past Moana Pasifika this week, but you just know they will be eyeing up Friday week’s humdinger against their arch rival Crusaders in Christchurch.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues wing Caleb Clarke runs in a try against the Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend.

3. BLUES (2-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

Having dug deep to hold off the Hurricanes and avoid back-to-back defeats, the Blues have to be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of welcoming the Crusaders to town this weekend.

After all, it’s a dinged up version of the team they lost the decider to last year, one they can condemn to a 1-3 start in front of what’s sure to be a healthy crowd at Eden Park.

If they’re to do so, they’ll have to make sure there is no repeat of the Crusaders dismantling their lineout – they went 9/19 in the final – in the rematch.

4. HURRICANES (2-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

It looked like it might get ugly when the Canes trailed the Blues 22-5 at the split last week, but credit where it’s due – they dug in and made a game of it, even without suspended captain Ardie Savea.

What will frustrate them is they didn’t take the chances they created to complete the job.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Eroni Sau scores a try against the Crusaders in their famous win in Lautoka last week.

5. FIJIAN DRUA (2-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

Forget the fact the Crusaders rested a bunch of players, the Drua thoroughly deserved what was one of the biggest upsets in competition history, perhaps only surpassed by the Sunwolves beating the Chiefs in 2019.

Now, the challenge is for coach Mick Byrne to demand consistency from a side which has struggled on the road and preceded their famous win against the Crusaders with an embarrassing 46-17 pasting at the hands of the Waratahs.

6. WESTERN FORCE (2-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

Stomped 71-20 by the Reds the previous week, kudos to the Force for overcoming red and yellow cards in the final 10 minutes to nab a come-from-behind win against Moana Pasifika.

Always a tough opponent in Perth, the challenge now is to take their gritty game to Invercargill against the Highlanders.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, left, and assistant Scott Hansen have plenty to ponder after their team’s 1-2 start to the season.

7. CRUSADERS (1-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

This is uncharted territory for the reigning champions under Scott Robertson, who have almost lost as many games (three) as they did all last season.

It’s probably at least a month too early to start talking about “must-win” games for any side in a 12-team competition which rewards eight teams playoff spots, but Saturday’s clash against the Blues is nevertheless an important one for the injury-hit red and blacks.

8. REBELS (1-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Highlighted by Reece Hodge and Lachie Anderson getting on the end of excellent kicks, the Rebels scored some pearlers against the Waratahs in Melbourne.

But what was more impressive was the way they clung on to win after the visitors threatened to come back from a 17-6 halftime deficit.

No wonder Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has urged caution ahead of his team’s home fixture against them on Saturday afternoon.

9. WARATAHS (1-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

Leaking 34 points against the Rebels has to be a major concern for head coach Darren Coleman ahead of Friday night’s clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Led by Wallabies Jake Gordon and flanker Michael Hooper, this is a team – at least on paper – with too many good players to have lost their first two Australian derbies.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Reds fullback Jordan Petaia runs in a try against the Brumbies in Canberra last weekend.

10. REDS (1-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

The most encouraging aspect for the Reds through a disappointing 1-2 start to the season was Jordan Petaia’s performance at fullback in their narrow loss to the Brumbies last weekend.

Next up is the Drua, who will be giddy looking at the forecast scorcher in Brisbane for Sunday’s contest.

11. HIGHLANDERS (0-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

It doesn’t get uglier than the Highlanders' -98 points differential through three weeks.

That stems from a competition-low 42 points scored and a whopping 140 conceded after heavy losses to the Blues, Crusaders and Chiefs.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

As coach Aaron Mauger said after their last-ditch lost to the Force: “It's one we let slip.”

A tough one to stomach for the second-year side, which had a two-man numerical advantage when the scores were locked at 18-18 at the death.

The Brumbies (away) and Hurricanes (home) await the next fortnight.