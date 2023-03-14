Leon MacDonald believes Blues building nicely ahead of visit from wounded Crusaders

Caleb Clarke and the Blues hung on for a 25-19 victory over the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Leon MacDonald believes his Blues are tracking in the right direction ahead of a Saturday night blockbuster against the under-pressure Crusaders at Eden Park that looks likely to provide an early litmus test for last year’s beaten finalists.

It has been a less than fluent start for MacDonald’s men in 2023 as they’ve won two from three, but had their share of unconvincing moments – and have lost a pair of All Blacks to injury in the process, with lock Patrick Tuipulotu (grade 2 MCL, four weeks) joining Akira Ioane on the sidelines with a knee injury.

They started well enough in a romp over the hapless Highlanders, but a 25-20 defeat to the Brumbies in the super round in Melbourne and a grind-out 25-19 victory over the Hurricanes in the capital last Saturday have served notice that the winners of 15 straight in 2022 are not going to get everything their own way this year.

The Brumbies exposed the Blues up front and were able to largely neutralise their attacking threats as they kept them scoreless over the second half in Melbourne, and the Hurricanes, too, asked some uncomfortable questions of the Auks as they surged back from a 22-5 halftime deficit and gave themselves a chance to snatch victory at the end.

The Blues coach, though, is cautiously optimistic heading towards a Crusaders clash that should have his team on high alert. Scott Robertson’s perennial champs, looking for a seventh straight title to see their coach off in style, have dropped two of their first three and find themselves in an unfamiliar tight spot in the early stages.

It's too early to say the Red and Blacks head to Eden Park in desperation mode – especially with the finals bar set so low – but pride, their own high standards, the bounceback factor after the shock loss in Lautoka and an understanding of the value of home advantage at playoffs time will all be mighty drivers for the Cantabs this week.

“We’re in round three, and as long as we continue to get better, you’ve got to be happy,” said MacDonald. “We have to be better against the Crusaders. I think we were better [against the Hurricanes] than we were against the Brumbies in a lot of areas. Getting our kicking balance is going to be really important this week as well.”

It’s notable that Beauden Barrett is kicking a lot for the Blues through the early rounds, and some of his touches were short of his own high standards against the Canes. MacDonald, though, backed his star No 10 to figure things out there as he readies for a potential showdown against All Blacks rival Richie Mo’unga.

”In the first half he kicked really well, applied pressure and we had good control of the game,” said the coach. “In the second half across the board our game drivers didn’t kick as accurately, and we felt under pressure. We weren’t getting quality ball ... so a lot of the second-half kicks weren’t the type he’d be wanting to make.”

That said, MacDonald was keen to emphasise the value of a road victory in a competition that appears to be getting tighter at the top, even with the degree of difficulty that Saturday’s had.

“It was a tough week, with a short turnaround. We started well, played smart and accurate in the first half, and then we let them in the game in the second half. There was some good stuff, and some other pieces, but generally the performance was better than last week.

“We’ll take any win in this competition, and away wins against New Zealand teams are to be treasured.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta takes on Salesi Rayasi in last Saturday’s clash against the Hurricanes.

MacDonald also noted the Drua’s magnificent victory over the Crusaders which will not have done him any favours.

“It’s exciting. It’s what people want to see – upsets, close games, big battles,” he said. “The Drua in Lautoka, Suva or wherever, they’re a tough battle. They could have won twice there last year against New Zealand teams, so it’s no surprise they’ve picked up a win early, and that’s good for the competition.

“I think it’s great that games are tight. Last year we had to scrape through a lot of games, and nothing is different this year. We’re in a scrap, and teams are well-organised, fit and hungry.”

If there’s a concern for the Blues this week it might be around their lineout, which wobbled over the second half in Wellington, with the early loss of Tuipulotu not aiding their cause.

“We’ve lost Sam Darry as well, so we’re a little light in the locking stakes,” noted the coach. “The confidence went in the end, and we just needed to clear our heads and back ourselves. I know they’re doing some good work at trainings and we need to convert that.”

MacDonald is wise to be wary of what’s coming in the aerial set piece this week. Last time the Blues hosted the Crusaders at Eden Park they lost 10 on their own throw, and their shot at a Super Rugby title with it.