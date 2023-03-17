Forced rest of Damian McKenzie takes entertainment out of Super Rugby Pacific

Damian McKenzie is one of four All Blacks who has been rested from the Chiefs ahead of their match against the in-form Rebels on Saturday afternoon.

ANALYSIS: The Rebels players' eyes must have lit-up like raging bonfires when they discovered the Chiefs line-up ahead of Saturday afternoon's match in Hamilton.

With Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan resting four All Blacks, including both co-captains, the Rebels couldn't help feeling more optimistic ahead of the fixture against the most in-form team in Super Rugby Pacific.

The prospect of facing the Chiefs in the Tron isn't something for visiting teams to celebrate. FMG Stadium Waikato is a pain chamber designed for invaders to feel maximum discomfort, anxiety and despair.

That's just the way the Chiefs like it, too.

On this occasion, however, the competition leaders won't be wheeling out some of their most experienced warriors for their first game against an Australian opponent.

Co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber, along with Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie, have been rested.

That's not to say the Rebels will be spinning cartwheels as they exit their flight from Melbourne. They should be realistic. But they will know the odds of an upset victory against the competition leaders have, at least, reduced.

SKY SPORT Shaun Stevenson scores two more tries as Chiefs beat the Highlanders in Hamilton.

1 Just don't go poking the borax at McMillan

He has to be practical. NZ Rugby's dictum that all teams must rotate their All Blacks during World Cup year was always going to be problematic for the SRP coaches.

Don't think McMillan made the decision to rest Cane, Weber, Retallick and McKenzie on a whim. This idea, in all likelihood, was conceived during the off-season as the coach and his assistants pored over the competition format and decided how they could fulfill their obligations to NZ Rugby, and still field a competitive team.

Disrespectful to the Rebels? Not really. McMillan had to bite the bullet at some point.

The Rebels shouldn't be taken lightly. They almost beat the Hurricanes in Melbourne in the second round, and pole-axed the Waratahs in the same city last weekend with their impressive, and entertaining, attack.

The final scoreline, which favoured the Rebels 34-27, flattered the Waratahs.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie didn’t represent the All Blacks last year but is still required to be rested.

2 Then there's the question of money

With all due respect to All Blacks captain Cane and fellow forward Retallick, it's the entertainers who ensure the cash machines make the lovely whirring sound.

And those men are in the backline. Halfback Weber can spark-up some magic, but the main actor in this regard is McKenzie – who didn’t play for the All Blacks last year.

As one CEO from another franchise once noted, "when you get men like Damian McKenzie coming here to play, it makes a big difference at the gate''.

In other words, the fans - even from other teams - get their pleasure from watching a clever playmaker, especially one who has the confidence to run the ball.

Subscribers to Sky Sport may feel the same way. No McKenzie? Maybe those lawns will get an early manicure on Saturday afternoon.

stuff Former All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick offered advice to the Blues ahead of their match against the Crusaders.

3 Blues call in Fitzy

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick regaled the Blues with tales of a bygone era ahead of the match against the Crusaders in Auckland on Saturday night.

As a player Fitzpatrick was relentless. One of the great sledgers, he absorbed pain like a sponge, and was generous in dishing-up plenty in return. Only the bravest went back for second helpings when the "Caveman'' came calling.

This re-match of last year's SRP final promises plenty. The Crusaders, who paid the price for rotating out several All Blacks when beaten 25-24 by the Fijian Drua in Lautoka, will be missing one key player.

Midfielder David Havili is out with injury. Last year he was tremendous in the final, completely overshadowing fellow AB Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Du'Plessis Kirifi will start at openside flanker for the Hurricanes after being clobbered in the back by Blues prop Nepo Laulala last weekend.

4 Fair play to Hurricanes No 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi

Kirifi can take the pain. He's been named to start against the Waratahs on Friday night.

We know Kirifi is a tough rooster because he stayed on the park after Blues prop Nepo Laulala, who weighs around 116kg, smashed into his back in the second half of the match last weekend.

Kirifi, who was prone and looking in the other direction after a tackle, got absolutely clobbered. It wasn't Laulala's finest moment. Kirifi kept on chugging. But the game is better without such cheap shots.

5 What's next in the All Blacks coaching saga?

The word is that Jamie Joseph is back in NZ from Japan.

With the interviews for the ABs coaching job in 2024 imminent, the race between Scott Robertson and Joseph for the coveted job is set to lift a notch.

Expect a decision later this month, or early April at the latest. The sooner this is sorted, the better.