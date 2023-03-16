All Blacks David Havili and Tyrel Lomax recommit to New Zealand Rugby

David Havili isn’t going anywhere for at least a couple more seasons.

A week after Crusaders captain Scott Barrett recommitted to the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Christchurch-based franchise through 2025, the 28-year-old midfielder followed suit.

NZR announced the Nelson College product has re-signed for two more years on Thursday, the same day the governing body confirmed All Blacks and Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax has re-signed through 2026.

It also came shortly after Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson confirmed Havili, the team’s vice-captain, was set for a stint on the sidelines with an injured AC joint in his left shoulder.

“We're just getting our final scan and medical report on it, but it will be a few weeks for him,” Robertson said.

Havili’s absence will be felt against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, but the centurion’s decision to remain in New Zealand after this year’s World Cup is significant for both the Crusaders and All Blacks ahead of the next cycle.

The 22nd centurion in Crusaders history has played 25 tests for the All Blacks, the majority after fighting his way back into the national side as a midfielder in 2021.

A former fullback, and somewhat of a Swiss Army knife due to his ability to cover almost every position in the back line, he’s featured in 22 of the last 28 tests the past two years.

Chris Symes/Photosport Crusaders midfielder David Havili crashes over against the Chiefs in Christchurch last month.

“From when I was a young kid, I’ve always wanted to play professional rugby. So, to have the opportunity to play for my three favourite teams - Tasman, the Crusaders and the All Blacks - for a few more years is special and something that I didn’t want to give up just yet,” Havili said in a statement.

With 29 tries to his name in 113 games, Havili is 11th on the Crusaders’ all-time try-scoring list, which Sevu Reece (46) is on track to soon top. Caleb Ralph scored 52 in 126 games.

When Havili was recalled to the All Blacks, one of the first things he did was thank Robertson for shifting him from fullback to the midfield.

Havili was initially not a fan of the move, one Robertson made with a desire to play Will Jordan in the No 15 jersey, but also to utilise Havili’s skill set, which provides a strong kicking option outside pivot Richie Mo’unga.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

“I’m extremely thankful that he talked me around at the start of the year. Thankful that he saw something in me that I didn’t,” Havili said at the time.

Robertson said Havili was still young enough to take his play to another level, and praised his loyalty to stay put at a time players typically move on.

“To coach someone that has multiple skills, that can play in so many different positions at a world-class level, is so unique,” he said.

“He has a skill factor, but a toughness factor, too. He’s tough as a trainer, tough as a player and tough on himself. He’s got true grit in him.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax dishes a pass against the Pumas in Christchurch last year.

Lomax’s decision to extend his time in New Zealand follows a breakout 2022 for the tighthead prop, who has 23 tests to his name.

Not initially named in the All Blacks for last year’s Rugby Championship, the now 26-year-old quickly went from an injury-replacement to the team’s first-choice tighthead.

“Tyrel has been an integral part of our pack and our scrum over the last couple of years,"Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said in a statement

"Over the last 12 months, he has also been outstanding for the All Blacks. So it's massive for the Hurricanes to have him as the cornerstone of our pack.”