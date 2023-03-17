Crusaders coach Scott Robertson faces big test as injury bug bites hard

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

It feels like a lifetime ago since Scott Robertson cast his eyes across his squad and lauded the healthy crop of players he had to pick from.

But that was just three short weeks ago, ahead of their season-opener against the Chiefs, and before the reigning champions were rocked by a host of injuries to key players.

“Um, no. Not in round three,” Crusaders coach Robertson said when asked if his squad’s depth had been tested to this extent since he took over in 2017.

As it stands, after the Crusaders confirmed highly touted hooker George Bell would miss the season with a broken ankle, they’re without eight injured players for Saturday’s clash with the Blues at Eden Park.

No David Havili (shoulder), Jack Goodhue (groin), Cullen Grace (shoulder), Fletcher Newell (foot) or Will Jordan (migraine related condition) – capped All Blacks they’d dearly liked to have had for the rematch of last year’s decider, one they need to win to avoid matching last year’s number of defeats (three) in the first month of the campaign.

Newell is the lone player done for the year from that bunch, although the Crusaders have also lost lock Mitchell Dunshea (chest) for the season, while tighthead prop Oli Jager (neck) is considered a chance to return down the stretch.

Only round 15 of the 2018 season draws comparisons, when a severely depleted Crusaders team – one without Tim Perry, Jordan Taufua, Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty, Owen Franks and Joe Moody – beat the fancied Hurricanes outfit in Christchurch.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders rookie Pepesana Patafilo, pictured scoring a try against the Highlanders in a pre-season match last month, is set to make his debut on Saturday against the Blues.

“You reflect back when you’ve gone that deep,” Robertson said. “That’s footy. For me, we’ve got an exciting team out there, that’s the thing you focus on. Who you’ve got, not who you haven’t.

“Look, we’re a collision sport. It’s part of the game. Sometimes you get great runs, and sometimes you get a run and think ‘when is it going to stop?’ But we’ve got the best available team playing for us this week, we’ll get them ready and get excited by the opportunity.”

That includes uncapped Wellington wing Pepesana Patafilo, who has just returned from a sprained ankle, suffered during last month’s pre-season match against the Highlanders in Weston.

You got the sense he could have been speaking for the entire casualty ward when he explained his bad fortune.

“It must have been a sniper from somewhere in the stands.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders prop George Bower will cover tighthead against the Blues at Eden Park.

That or someone has a voodoo doll with the Crusaders’ name on it, forcing Robertson to ask players to cover positions they’re not experienced in doing so as they stare down the prospect of starting the season 1-3.

With specialist tightheads Jager and Newell broken, All Blacks loosehead prop George Bower will cover the other side of the scrum, while wings Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga’anuku will cover the midfield.

“There's a few boys covering different positions this week. Just the nature of where we're at with our injuries. And they're good, we planned for it, prepared during pre-season if they needed to slot in at some stage, and they're ready,” Robertson said, before hooker Codie Taylor spoke of Bower’s flexibility.

"Bower is a man of many gifts, he just keeps offering, and you'd be surprised what he can do. The great thing abut him is he'll put his hand up and go to work. It's not ideal with our injury situation, but that's footy, and we've just got to roll with it."

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

Robertson, who started Thursday’s media opportunity by referring any questions regarding the All Blacks coaching role to New Zealand Rugby, is expecting to be without Havili and Goodhue for a few weeks, and Grace for six weeks

As for Jordan, who is doing some contact training with the team and continuing to improve, the Crusaders don’t expect him to return before their round eight bye week, which they will utilise to reassess him.

"He's doing a little bit of light contact stuff, there's a lot of unknown with this, we trust him in his feedback, he's been through this before. The medical group has worked really closely with him and he's making progress, that's the main thing."

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Pepesana Patafilo, Macca Springer.