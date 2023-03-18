Tamaiti Williams' rise from 140kg impact weapon to regular starter

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Just as well Tamaiti Williams dedicated his summer break to increasing his fitness

After all, a run of injuries to the Crusaders’ front row stocks means the 22-year-old has gone from a 140kg weapon head coach Scott Robertson injected off the bench to their first-choice tighthead prop in the blink of an eye.

Williams will make his third start of the young season when the Crusaders face the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday night, surpassing the number of starts (two) he made across 22 appearances the past two years.

Those caps were earned at loosehead prop, too, the majority when he covered starter George Bower while Joe Moody was injured last year.

Now, with tightheads Oli Jager (neck), who could return at the back end of the regular season, and Fletcher Newell done for the season with a foot injury, Williams is starting at one of the most important positions on the park, albeit one he has experienced before.

That includes four games for Canterbury during his rookie season in 2020, and a start for the All Blacks XV against the Barbarians last year.

"We've thrown him in there. He's been awesome. He's a big lad. One thing he's done, anything like this, when you give someone an opportunity they have the ability to own it, and he has,” Robertson said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, left, dishes a pass against the Highlanders during a pre-season game in Weston last month.

“His work pre and post-training, he's in great physical condition, best of his career. He's been awesome for us. It's amazing what opportunities you get, a bit earlier than we expected, we'd have liked to work him over to it, but he's in the deep end, let's go."

Williams, a 1.94m tall wrecking ball who was once a No 8 at Kerikeri High School, has continued to ramp up work behind the scenes.

After his 2021 rookie year with the Crusaders, he cut some crap from his diet, opted to drink less and ensured he was getting more sleep.

He also increased his training load, something he again revisited at the end of last year.

“I had a seven-week break over the summer and I sat down and I said ‘how can I come back in my best shape?’

“I trained really hard over summer, just to make it easier on myself. Obviously, I can play better rugby when I’m fitter, getting around the park. It wasn’t a sacrifice, it was more of a choice I wanted to make for this year.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

For those who have followed Williams’ rise since he moved to Christchurch and cracked Canterbury in 2020, the results are clear.

Williams still weighs about 140kg – “I don’t really want to get any lighter than that” – but he’s carrying significantly more muscle than in the past.

“I’m feeling a lot fitter. I definitely still get into those dark moments on the field. But just trusting my fitness now instead of kind of pushing my fitness.”

Constantly tracked by Crusaders trainers, all the GPS data fed to Williams points to his hard yakka paying off.

Williams doesn’t have a preference for what side of the scrum he plays. Rather he sees it as bonus to be able to play both.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, left, and Christian Lio-Willie celebrate a try during a pre-season game against the Highlanders in Weston last month.

So, what’s the primary difference now he’s playing tighthead?

“It’s a world of difference around the park. Scrumming against two people, a bit more taxing on the legs, it’s a big challenge,” he said.

“I just trust my strength and power, it's just learning technically, because they are so different to each other."

Williams will be up against Blues loosehead and former Crusader Alex Hodgman at Eden Park, where the Crusaders rolled the Auckland-based franchise in last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final.

It was the Crusaders’ menacing set piece that did the damage that night. Led by Sam Whitelock, they dismantled the Blues’ lineout, nabbing 10 against the throw.

Kai Schwoerer Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams is set for his third start in the first four games of the season this weekend.

“The game plan last year worked pretty well. But the Blues will be smart, they will watch that game, too, they will have their own tricks up their sleeves that they will want to do,” hooker Codie Taylor said.

“We’ve got things we’re trying to sort out, so they probably see areas they can exploit.”

Indeed, with eight players sidelined through injury, including All Blacks David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan, and the Crusaders off to their worst start (1-2) under Robertson, the red and blacks haven’t been close to their best.

“We’ve showed a lot of effort. All our stats and everything, we’ve talked about what Crusaders are and the effort and ability to keep working hard is there. But probably the execution part is what we’ve really tried to focus on,” Robertson said.

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Pepesana Patafilo, Macca Springer.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Adrian Choat, Cameron Suafoa, James Tucker, James Lay, Ricky Riccitelli, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Jordan Lay, Nepo Laulala, Tom Robinson, Taine Plumtree, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, Zarn Sullivan.