Crusaders pip Blues 34-28 in surging, high-quality Super Rugby Pacific clash

At Eden Park, Auckland: Crusaders 34 (Fergus Burke try 16min, Ethan Blackadder try 21min, Leicester Fainga’anuku 3 tries 32min, 37min, 46min; Richie Mo’unga pen, 3 cons), Blues 28 (Mark Telea try 7min, Caleb Clarke try 24min, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck try 28min, Stephen Perofeta try 55min; Beauden Barrett 4 cons). Ht: 24-21.

Yellow cards: Jordan Lay (Blues) 37min; Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Crusaders) 66min.

In an early contender for game of the season, the Crusaders reignited their Super Rugby Pacific campaign with a breathtaking victory over the Blues on Eden Park that was equal parts gritty, gutsy and magnificently executed.

After two early defeats from their first three matches, all the pressure was on the defending champions in this one, and Scott Robertson’s men responded in extraordinary fashion to walk off the park with a five tries to four victory that well and truly gets their show back on track.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues wing Mark Telea races away for a try in the Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Crusaders at Eden Park.

In a dramatic, high-quality match that surged back and forth throughout, the Blues were unlucky not to snatch victory as they dominated the second 40 (with 70% territory and possession), and twice got across the Crusaders line, only to be denied tries by spectacular defensive plays, and rotten bad luck. The desperate visitors won the big moments, no doubt, though the Auks also offered more than a glimpse of their firepower.

But the Crusaders held on for the victory, taking them to 2-2 for the season and 10 competition points, because they simply would not be denied on defence, and they continued to come up with the clutch plays (at tackle and breakdown) when they were demanded.

In an outstanding match, hat-trick hero Leicester Fainga’anuku (121 running metres), stand-in fullback Fergus Burke, big-tackling No 10 Richie Mo’unga, loose forward Ethan Blackadder and lock Sam Whitelock were all brilliant for the southerners. Dallas McLeod also shone at second five.

Caleb Clarke ran hard for 119 metres for the Blues, Mark Telea was dangerous throughout and Hoskins Sotutu put in another big shift at No 8. But they will be cursing themselves for the two late tries (to James Tucker and Sotutu) spurned that in the end left them with only a losing bonus point for their troubles.

A remarkable first 40 ended with the Crusaders up 24-21, after scoring four tries to three in a surging contest, and the Blues down to 13 men after replacement prop Jordan Lay had been yellow carded three minutes from halftime, forcing uncontested scrums because both of their starting props had already gone off injured.

Under latest game regulations, that meant the Blues had to go down to 13 players for the period Lay was in the bin, leaving the Crusaders a cast-iron advantage that they cashed in on from the resultant scrum, with Fainga’anuku easily put over for his second try.

A sparkling first half served up a cavalcade of attacking rugby for the big crowd of 23,990, with the Crusaders breaking 25 tackles, the Blues 16 and both teams producing some scintillating skills to keep the scoreboard ticking over at a rapid rate.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Fergus Burke of the Crusaders dives over to score.

Telea, with a brilliant run from 60 metres out, Clarke, off Fin Christie’s quick-thinking quick-tap, and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, set up by a thunderous break up the middle by big Nepo Laulala, crossed for the Blues who probably thought they had done enough to take a lead into the sheds.

Burke, revelling in his role at fullback, the industrious Blackadder, finishing some fabulous Crusaders pressure via ball retention and quick ruck play, and Fainga’anuku, put over by Mo’unga’s quality flat pass, had scored the first three tries for the visitors, before the wing’s second gave the Red and Blacks that lead, and the Blues a lot to think about at the break.

Almost defying belief, the second half continued apace, with the opportunities continuing to flow, the dramatic moments too (the Crusaders lost replacement prop Kershawl Sykes-Martin to the bin) and a splendid, splendid matchup went, as we thought it might, right to the wire.

Fainga’anuku completed his hat-trick early in the second half, with a brilliant 60-metre run off Mo’unga’s deft crosskick, to get the Crusaders out by 31-21. But the Blues roared back, with Clarke leading the charge, and when Stephen Perofeta finished a surging move that had replacements Bryce Heem and Tom Robinson at its heart, the home side was back in it at 31-28.

Mo’unga then extended the advantage to six, before the Blues were denied what looked like two go-ahead tries – the first to lock Tucker who lost the ball forward over the line in Blackadder’s tackle, and then No 8 Sotutu, three minutes from time, who took Beauden Barrett’s pinpoint crosskick but had the ball knocked out in the desperation lunge of Willie Heinz.

The big moment

The sinbinning of Blues prop Jordan Lay just before halftime gave the Crusaders a two-man numerical advantage for the next 10 minutes. They won that period 12-0 (with a brace of Fainga’anuku tries) for a 31-21 lead. It ended up the difference.

Match rating

9/10: Brilliant contest between two quality teams who took their games up a notch for this important clash. Some of the tackling might have been questionable, but there was some sparkling attacking play from both sides in a matchup that ebbed and flowed and went to the wire.

MVP

A lot of contenders for this, but Fainga’anuku’s three tries, and game-high running metres, elevated his cause in a statement performance on the left wing.

The big picture

Both teams are now 2-2 for the season, and have plenty to do to catch the surging Chiefs at the top of the table. But time is on their side.