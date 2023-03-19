Scott Robertson rapt as Crusaders own 'big moments' in Super Rugby Pacific victory over Blues

Scott Robertson's men made it 2-2 for the season as they held out the surging home side at Eden Park.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Crusaders didn’t mind admitting at Eden Park on Saturday night they felt that added pressure to procure a result to get their Super Rugby Pacific season back on track.

Of course, the perennial champs, chasing a seventh straight title under Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson, delivered, nudging the Blues 35-28 in a thrilling, high-quality contest that surged one way and then the other. In the end the Crusaders twice denied their hosts potential match-winning tries when they were over the line to scramble a result that they, well, desperately needed.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Crusaders defence wraps up Blues loose forward Adrian Choat in the Super Rugby Pacific match at Eden Park.

The Crusaders had lost two of their first three matches for 2023, toppled at home by the Chiefs first up and then upset by the Fijian Drua last Saturday with a last-ditch penalty that got the islanders up to a memorable victory in Lautoka. A 1-4 opening would have been, not insurmountable, but certainly uncomfortable.

Now at 2-2, and 10 competition points, the Crusaders are back in the mix in the right part of the standings.

”Ah, that was really important for a lot of reasons,” said a relieved Robertson afterwards. “We wanted to own the position we were in. I think the effort, led by skip (Scott Barrett), was amazing. We’re really proud and pleased.”

Robertson admitted it was significant to avoid the 1-3 start, but said he always backed his team to do so as they worked through the absence of a raft of key players, including Will Jordan, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Fletcher Newell.

“We felt we were a catch away last week, and it was only a couple of moments against the Chiefs in that game, so we weren’t far away at all. We’ve had a few injuries, but the guys have come in and stood right up,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson loved the desperation factor in Saturday night’s victory over the Blues.

“Dallas McLeod was amazing tonight.Fergus Burje has been incredible at fullback. I think we’ve had five or six debutants already this year and they’ve been awesome. But that’s part of the game. It’s a collision sport, you get injuries, and the next person steps up.”

Two second-half defensive plays summed up the commitment and desperation of the Crusaders. In the 69th minute Blues lock James Tucker looked to have driven over for the go-ahead try, only for the TMO’s inspection to reveal Ethan Blackadder’s tackle had forced him to lose the ball forward.

It was a similar story eight minutes later when Hoskins Sotutu rose high to claim Beauden Barrett’s pinpoint crosskick and score in the corner (the Blues would have required a difficult sideline conversion), only for replays to show that replacement halfback Willi Heinz had nudged the ball out of his grasp as he was touching it down.

And veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock did his bit, too, winning a vital ruck turnover in the dying minutes as the Blues pressed once more for the winning score.

“The scramble, and the care shown in the ingoal ... you’ve got to put it down,” smiled Robertson. “Just the moments right till the end. I just love those moments, and the hugs and moments afterwards – the appreciation showing how much it means. They were big plays, big moments in the game ... with Sammy, how crafty he was. They were off their feet, they’d cleaned through and he just picked his time beautifully. The general commander was right on.”

Robertson was asked if the result, in a heavyweight rematch of last year’s final which they won 21-7 at the same venue, might “kick-start” their season.

“It’s our standard. I think we’ve set that now,” he said, looking across at skipper Barrett. “That’s what we’ve got to be like. This is a repeat of the semifinal round 1, a repeat of the final round 4. It’s a hell of a start, a hell of a footy – that’s our standard from now on.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Fergus Burke on the charge in Saturday night’s clash against the Blues in Auckland.

Robertson also had high praise for his star No 10 Richie Mo’unga who not only ran the show well, but made a series of big defensive efforts to join the fray.

“He’s putting his head in some pretty incredible places – technically he wasn’t sound, but he stopped them. It just shows how brave he is.”

And three-try left wing Leicester Fainga’anuku also got the coach’s nod for a 122-metre running night.

“He’s a power athlete. He can create, he can keep his feet. He gives you those extra metres post-contact. He’s a try-scorer – one of those when you’re watching those kids score 5-6 in a game and everyone else is sort of fumbling round behind them, and he brings it to this level. We’re really pleased for him. He’s carrying a little bit of a rib injury and he just played through that pain incredibly well.”

Robertson expected his injury list might have a new name or two. Sevu Reece’s ankle looked the most serious of a “few bangs and bruises”, but nothing too serious.

But with their next man up mentality, the Crusaders should be fine as they look ahead to a blockbuster Friday night home clash against the unbeaten Brumbies.