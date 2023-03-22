Crusaders hit by injuries to Sam Whitelock, Sevu Reece ahead of Brumbies clash

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

When it rains it pours, as the injury-hit Crusaders continue to find out.

All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Sevu Reece have joined an already swollen injury ward and are set for extended periods on the sidelines.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, fresh from signing on as All Blacks coach from 2024, confirmed Whitelock broke his hand and Reece sustained a serious knee injury against the Blues last weekend.

“He’s broken his hand. We’re not sure [how long he’s out], but we’ll know after today. He’s going to see a specialist.”

If the broken hand rookie Crusaders pivot Taha Kemara suffered against the Drua is anything to go by, Whitelock could miss between six and eight weeks.

Robertson is also scheduled to meet with medical staff regarding Reece’s knee injury, which is feared to be a season-ender.

Regardless, both will miss Friday night’s clash with the unbeaten Brumbies at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium.

“It’s been a hell of a run, but next man will step up,” Robertson said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sevu Reece of the Crusaders receives medical attention during last week’s game against the Blues.

Whitelock and Reece join a list of players which includes fellow All Blacks David Havili (shoulder), Jack Goodhue (groin), Fletcher Newell (foot) and Will Jordan (migraine related condition).

Newell, lock Mitchell Dunshea (chest) and hooker George Bell (foot) have been scratched for the season, while Quinten Strange (hamstring), Cullen Strange (shoulder), Finlay Brewis (shoulder) and Kemara (broken hand) are also rehabbing injuries.

“I actually can’t, no,” flanker Ethan Blackadder said when asked if he could recall playing in a team struck with so many injuries.

“We’ve got a few to the injury ward. When it rains it pours sometimes, but it’s next man in, and we back our whole squad.”

Pivot Fergus Burke, usually limited to filling in for Richie Mo’unga late in games, is one of a few players forced to change positions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has been sidelined with a broken hand. It’s not yet clear how long he will be out for.

Having not played fullback before this season, he’s made a couple of starts in the No 15 jersey, including against the Blues last week, while Jordan remains sidelined.

The Crusaders are hopeful Jordan might return after the team’s week eight bye, along with a bunch of other reinforcements. In the meantime, he’s training and assisting Burke.

“Will has been awesome for me, sit down with him on a morning like this morning and just go through some of the Brumbies’ plays and stuff. He’s been real good,” Burke said.

“It’s been a crazy start to the year. It’s a completely different team probably that was going to get put out at the start of the year. It’s been good, young guys getting a crack, Ray [Robertson] has talked about next man up, and I think we’re doing that at the moment.”

The Crusaders will name their team to face the Brumbies on Wednesday afternoon.