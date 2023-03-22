Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round five

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

The biggest rivalry between sides from New Zealand and Australia kicks off round five of Super Rugby Pacific.

Indeed, get your teeth into the Crusaders-Brumbies fixture in Christchurch on Friday night, when the All Blacks coach in waiting, Scott Robertson, can expect his injury-hit side to face a stern test from the unbeaten Brumbies.

Having contested three Super Rugby finals – the Crusaders won two of them – the sides have a long history.

Given Robertson has been confirmed as All Blacks head coach from 2024 through 2027, expect more scrutiny on how his team performs in his final season of Super Rugby, too.

READ MORE:

* Scott Robertson's winning rate cuts through messy All Blacks coach process, but one question remains

* Newsable today: Razor gets the All Blacks job, printed cake, and does Putin have a body double?

* Crusaders hit by injuries to Sam Whitelock, Sevu Reece ahead of Brumbies clash



Elsewhere, expect a potential humdinger between the Fijian Drua and Highlanders under the lid in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, while the Hurricanes won't be taking Moana Pasifika lightly after the newbies tipped them up last year.

Bruce Lim/Photosport The Chiefs have moved Damian McKenzie to fullback for their away match against the Waratahs on Friday.

Crusaders v Brumbies

Friday, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

The injury-hit Crusaders will have to rebuff the Brumbies’ set piece prowess without lineout king Sam Whitelock.

He broke his hand last week against the Blues at Eden Park, where wing Sevu Reece is also understood to have suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Lock Zach Gallagher will start alongside captain Scott Barrett in place of Whitelock, while Pepesana Patafilo will replace Reece in the No 14 jersey a week after making his Crusaders debut.

The ever-growing injury ward continues to give fresh faces opportunities, with uncapped Canterbury utility back Will Gaulter named on the bench.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Crusaders have lost lock Sam Whitelock, pictured carrying against the Blues at Eden Park last week, to a broken hand.

“It’s been a hell of a run, but next man will step up,” said Robertson, who has never spent so much time in meetings with medical staff as he has the first four weeks of the season.

Whitelock and Reece join a list of players which includes fellow All Blacks David Havili (shoulder), Jack Goodhue (groin), Fletcher Newell (foot) and Will Jordan (migraine related condition).

Newell, lock Mitchell Dunshea (chest) and hooker George Bell (foot) have been scratched for the season, while Cullen Grace (shoulder), Quinten Strange (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder) and Taha Kemara (broken hand) are also rehabbing injuries.

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Pepesana Patafilo, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Will Gaulter, Chay Fihaki.

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ben O’Donnell, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan (c), Charlie Cale, Luke Reimer, Rory Scott, Cadeyrn Neville, Jack Wright, Sefo Kautai, Connal McInerney, Blake Schaupp. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Pedro Rolando, Jack Debreczeni, Declan Meredith.

Waratahs v Chiefs

Friday, 9.35pm, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

The Chiefs are welcoming back three of their rested All Blacks and Damian McKenzie returns to fullback for his 100th Super Rugby match against the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday night.

Brodie Retallick replaces Naitoa Ah Kuoi at lock and co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber return at openside flanker and halfback respectively.

That quartet's comeback are the only changes to the starting side from last Saturday's 44-25 win over the Rebels in Hamilton.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Sam Cane is back for the Chiefs after taking an All Blacks rest week.

All Blacks Retallick, Cane and Weber were all rested for the Rebels and McKenzie was only a late call-up, playing nine minutes off the bench after Josh Ioane's late withdrawal because of a family bereavement.

McKenzie will play his 100th Chiefs match after his debut in 2015 and starts ahead of Shaun Stevenson, who drops to the bench.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said the in-form Stevenson was being given extra rest after playing 80 minutes in each of their four wins in their impressive start to the season.

Loose forward Luke Jacobson is also being given a week off after starting every match, with the Chiefs top of the standings after four rounds on 19 points.

Cane replaces Jacobson and Kaylum Boshier is retained as the reserve loose forward, while Ah Kuoi and Cortez Ratima drop to the bench, making way for Retallick and Weber respectively

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (co-c); Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (co-c), Samipeni Finau, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson.

Waratahs: TBC

Highlanders v Fijian Drua

Saturday, 4.35pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Highlanders: TBC Thursday

Fijian Drua: TBC Thursday

Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes

Saturday, 7.05pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Moana Pasifika: TBC Thursday

Highlanders: TBC Thursday

Blues v Force

Sunday, 3.35pm, Eden Park, Auckland

Blues: TBC Friday

Force: TBC Friday