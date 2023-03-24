Super Rugby Pacific: Clock is ticking for luckless All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Fluctuating form and injury could reduce the chances of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (right) making an impact for the Blues this season.

ANALYSIS: This was the last thing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck needed.

A hand injury has forced Tuivasa-Sheck out of consideration for the Blues' match against the Western Force in Auckland on Sunday afternoon, adding another layer of misery on to a player who is big on talent but short on form and luck.

Tuivasa-Sheck, however, can't say he has been blindsided since leaving rugby league to have a dig at rugby in 2021.

Although he had played rugby as a teenager, he would surely have known his conversion to the 15-man code had the potential to be one of the most testing periods of his career as a professional athlete.

The question, now, is whether the former rugby league wizard has enough time to unplug himself from the goo, and prove he deserves a place in the All Blacks squad ahead of the World Cup in France in September and October.

To see Tuivasa-Sheck struggle to impose himself against quality opposition, as was the case when his Blues team lost 34-28 to the Crusaders in their Super Rugby Pacific match in Auckland last weekend, wasn't a high point on the sporting calendar.

Not even those who live outside the Blues' catchment should have taken any joy from his performance.

1 NEWS Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

Why? Because when this guy played rugby league for the Roosters and the Warriors, mostly in the No 1 jersey, he crushed it. So when he hopped the fence you had to admire his ambition to win an All Blacks jersey.

This is where things are at, right now. Last year Tuivasa-Sheck made three appearances for the All Blacks, all as a substitute, and started for the All Blacks XV team against Ireland A in Dublin during the northern tour.

His biggest issue is that the pages on the calendar won't stop turning. Time is against him. And, unfortunately, second five-eighth is one of the hardest positions on a rugby field to master, especially in defence; Tuivasa-Sheck needs things to click - and fast.

He needs time on the track. Sitting in the stands with an injury will add to his frustrations.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A hand injury has forced Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to take a break from Super Rugby Pacific.

1 Tuivasa-Sheck won't lack company on the sidelines

The Blues have their share of injured players, including All Blacks Akira Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu, ruled out of action.

Count this lot out too. Dalton Papali'i, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane and Nepo Laulala are unavailable because of NZ Rugby's dictum they don't get overloaded with work.

The Force won't mind, one bit. As for the fans? Keep an eye on the stands. Here's the tip: Eden Park won't be a sell-out.

Mackenzie Sweetnam David Havili has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

2 Stocks are low in midfield departments around the land

The list of broken All Blacks midfielders also includes David Havili and Jack Goodhue (the Crusaders), Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs).

Jordie Barrett, who is at the shortest odds to nail down a starting spot at second-five after shining for the ABs last year, is off-limits for the Hurricanes this weekend because of the All Blacks' rotation protocols.

In his absence the impressive Billy Proctor starts at No 12 against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Saturday night.

3 It's not only NZ Rugby that has dived down the rest-and-rotation rabbit hole

The Aussies are into it too.

Before the unbeaten Brumbies arrived in Christchurch for Friday night's match, there was every reason for the defending champions to be nervous about the threats posed by the team coached by former Wallabies great Stephen Larkham.

Then we got the mail. It turns out Larkham will be without seven Wallabies due to injury and rotation.

Rugby Australia's World Cup resting policy means the Brumbies, who were good enough to beat the Blues in Melbourne in round-two, will contribute to them fielding an understrength team with Wallabies Rob Valentini, Tom Wright, Nic ​White, James Slipper and Pete Samu unavailable.

The World Cup cycle doesn't do SRP any favours. We know we have to take our medicine. But it doesn't make it taste any sweeter.

Marty Melville Moana Pasifika captain Christian Leali'ifano will play his 164th Super Rugby match.

4 A milestone to savour

No 10 Christian Leali’ifano will captain Moana Pasifika in his 164th Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes.

The 35-year-old, who made his Super Rugby career for the Brumbies in 2008, was treated for leukaemia almost six years ago. As the former Wallabies test player Leali’ifano nears the end of his career he deserves all the compliments that get chucked his way.

5 The Hurricanes have reason to be cautious

Last year Moana Pasifika lit-up the competition by beating the Canes 24-19 in extra-time in their third-round match in Auckland.

Currently win-less and anchored at the bottom of the competition log, MP needs to do something special to light-up Mt Smart Stadium.

It's a long shot. But, then again, that's what many of us thought last year.