Richie Mo'unga on Japan move before Razor appointment

Crusaders pivot RIchie Mo’unga, left, says he’s got a special relationship with All Blacks coach in waiting Scott Robertson.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Brumbies Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Scott Robertson calls Richie Mo’unga his quarterback. Or in basketball terms, his Steph Curry.

But the All Blacks coach in waiting won’t have his gun pivot when he takes over the national side next year, the playmaker he’s relied heavily upon both with Canterbury and the Crusaders the past decade.

Mo’unga will be in Japan, starting a three-year deal with Toshiba, the club the 28-year-old signed with late last year.

So, does Mo’unga wish he knew Robertson, the coach he shares a “special relationship” with, was replacing Ian Foster as All Blacks coach before he opted to leave New Zealand?

“No. Not really, to be honest. I’m going for more reasons than just footy or whoever is head coach. I’m going as a father now, to provide for my family and to take on a new challenge.

“But, yeah, you have the would of or could of. But, as I said, just really proud of Razor and his achievement. People that know Razor will know he’ll do an awesome job for the All Blacks.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo’unga evades Blues wing Caleb Clarke at Eden Park last weekend.

Having won three NPC titles with Robertson at Canterbury, he’s been arguably the Crusaders’ most important cog during their impressive run of titles the past six seasons, perhaps only rivalled by lock Sam Whitelock.

The Crusaders boast a 73-8 record since 2017 (Robertson’s first year with the Crusaders) when Mo’unga has played.

Essentially, all Robertson and Mo’unga have done is win titles together in red and black kit.

“I like to say I do have a special relationship with him. We’ve spent a lot of years together,” Mo’unga said.

“One thing I love about Razor is he’s never stopped believing in me. He’s always told me I’m the man for the job, regardless of performances.

“That belief goes both ways. I believe in him and what he can do with his abilities as a head coach. We’ve been through the ups and downs together, we’ve won games and lost games.”

1 NEWS Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

Mo’unga pointed to Robertson’s ability to manage people when asked of his point of difference as a coach. He also said his ability to present a vision to a team and motivate them to make it come to life was a strength.

As far as Mo’unga is concerned, Robertson more than deserves the top job, and doesn’t believe he’ll need to adapt much when he starts in his new role.

“I think with Razor, he’ll have a plan. Razor is the kind of man who has been planning for this and the fact he’s been given the job, there are things set in place already to know what he wants to do with the team.”

But that’s for later. Having congratulated Robertson during a presentation, which included captain Scott Barrett giving Robertson a gift on behalf of the team, the Crusaders have drawn a line in the sand.

Now, it’s all about Super Rugby Pacific and their quest to win a record-extending seventh title on the trot – the perfect way to finish the Robertson era.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga is four games into his final season with the red and blacks.

Riddled with a double-digit injury tally, which includes All Blacks Whitelock (broken hand), David Havili (shoulder), Jack Goodhue (groin) and Will Jordan (concussion related illness), the Crusaders have had to dig deep through their 2-2 start to the year.

It’s no different this week. Having already handed debuts to seven players this year, uncapped Canterbury outside back Will Gaulter is in line to debut off the bench against the Brumbies due to All Black Sevu Reece’s serious knee injury.

“I haven’t been in this position for a long time with the injuries, but we know on the road to a successful Super Rugby season, it’s never smooth sailing,” Mo’unga said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Crusaders react after beating the Blues at Eden Park last weekend.

“The players that get the opportunity have just got to do a job. Whether you’re an All Black or played one or two games for the Crusaders, we expect you to fulfil your role in whatever jersey you’re wearing. That’s the standards we have here at the Crusaders.”

Having lost their last 11 games to the Crusaders and not beaten them in Christchurch in 23 years, the Brumbies surprised Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen by resting a host of Wallabies for the fixture, including Nic White, Pete Samu and Rob Valetini.

“Seeing their team sheet, yes, I'll be honest [I was surprised]. But they've got a DNA and that will stay, there has been subtle changes around the Brumbies' game around where they apply pressure, and that's not solely based on what those players do.”

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Pepesana Patafilo, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Will Gualter, Chay Fihaki.

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ben O’Donnell, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan (c), Charlie Cale, Luke Reimer, Rory Scott, Cadeyrn Neville, Jack Wright, Sefo Kautai, Connal McInerney, Blake Schaupp. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Pedro Rolando, Jack Debreczeni, Declan Meredith.