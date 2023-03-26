Stuffing the stats: Hoskins Sotutu hits new level for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

When you’re ready, you’re ready. And Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu is giving every impression in 2023 of being a rugby player in the process of ascending to a new plateau of performance.

Sotutu will on Sunday make his fifth consecutive start of the season for the Blues when they host the Western Force at Eden Park in a rare afternoon outing (3.35pm kickoff). If the previous four are any indication he will be a key figure for Leon MacDonald’s outfit as they look to bounce back from last round’s disappointing 34-28 home defeat to the Crusaders.

Sotutu has been on fire in Super Rugby Pacific ‘23. There’s no other way to describe the form of a man who leads the competition in carries (59), metres gained (517) and offloads (10) and is also top-10 in clean breaks (4). His last-up effort against the Crusaders spoke to that unequivocally: he ran for 120 metres on 21 carries, beat 4 defenders, made 2 clean breaks and dished out 4 offloads.

But he’s been consistent, as well as dominant. The previous week against the Canes he had 84m on 11 carries, with 2 defenders beaten, a clean break and 11 tackles. Week 2 he unleashed 84 metres against the Brumbies, slipped another pair of defenders and made all 10 tackles attempted. And in the opening cakewalk over the Highlanders he ran for 82m, and had 5 offloads, 3 slipped tackles and a clean break.

MacDonald has been open that both he and the All Blacks coaches had challenged Sotutu to up the ante in workload, involvements and defensive impact. He’s always oozed X-factor, with the speed and skill of a back (which he was in his younger days as he followed in the bootsteps of his accomplished father Waisake) and the strength and power of a forward.

“Massively,” says the Blues coach when asked on Friday if his No 8 has met that challenge. “His contact area is a lot better, and he’s making good decisions around the breakdown. We did a few what-ifs today, and he was defending in the backs in case we went down to 13 again. He’s our go-to guy in a lot of parts of the game. He thrives on playing minutes – it builds up his confidence and match-fitness – and he’s getting better week to week.”

Sotutu tells Stuff in the lead-in to Sunday’s game he feels like he’s meeting challenges set as he continues what he hopes will be a progression from a bit-part player in the national setup (he has played 14 tests, with seven starts, over three seasons with the All Blacks) to something more substantial.

“I wanted to start off strong. I didn’t want to ease into the season,” he reflects. “Last off-season I had a good break, but I was also able to put in a lot more work and get my fitness right. The year before I had a few more niggles to manage, and was slow coming into the year. Getting healthy has been a big help.”

In terms of messaging from the All Blacks coaches post-tour in ‘22, Sotutu says: “I guess they know I can play with the ball, and that flashy stuff comes pretty easy. They want to see me working hard off the ball, getting the workrate up, and that I’m growing my game and can become more reliable as well.

“Getting busy on D and attack is what they want me to do. Leon always tells me if I’m busy, we play better. So if everyone is doing their job, getting busy, the wins should come.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu has had his good moments for the All Blacks, but has started just seven tests in three years.

Of course it’s tougher at the top. In the All Blacks Sotutu plays behind the incredible force of nature that is Ardie Savea, not only the best player in the New Zealand team, but close to the top performer on the planet. You wonder if that’s intimidating as he bides his time waiting for limited opportunities.

“I’m always team first,” he says. “I want the team to win, and if my job is not playing that week, that’s my job. Ardie has been around for a while and he’s been pretty dominant, so it’s just learning off him and growing myself.”

Of course his chief sounding board is his father who knows a thing or two about the game.

“He doesn't look at me as a No 8. He looks at me as me. If he thinks I can be better in other aspects of my game, he’s pretty honest with me. He tells it as it is.”

No doubt he had a message about Sotutu’s blown try late against the Crusaders. It might have been a match-winner after Beauden Barrett landed a crossfield kick right on his chest, but he fumbled the ball looking to force.

“I watched it back a few times,” responds Sotutu with a rueful smile. “He (Willi Heinz) got his hand in there. I thought I was able to force it down with my left arm, but I left it in the ref’s hands. I should have made the job easier.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu: ‘I wanted to start off strong. I didn’t want to ease into the season. Getting healthy has been big.’

Blown chances in big moments were the big takeaway from last Saturday for a Blues team that, though it’s already lost twice as many regular season matches than in the whole of 2022, Sotutu feels is tracking well.

“We know we’re a better team. Against the Crusaders if I’d put the ball down and [James] Tucker had put the ball down it would have been a different story. We were able to get on top of them with 13 players … we know there’s a long season to go, and we know we’re tracking well.”

And this week, with so many All Blacks rested, and so many backups given their chance, Sotutu takes on one more important challenge himself.

“I’m putting the back-to-back performances in … the next challenge is I’ve got to start putting my hand up and being one of the leaders out there. I’ve got to take another step up in that area, with my voice as well as my actions.”

When you’re ready, you’re ready.

The Sunday game

Blues (2-2, 11pts) v Western Force (2-2,8pts), Eden Park, 3.35pm

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Bryce Heem, Harry Plummer (c), Mark Telea, Stephen Perofeta, Sam Nock; Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Anton Segner, Cameron Suafoa, James Tucker, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Tom Robinson, Sam Darry, Taine Plumtree, Taufa Funaki, AJ Lam/Corey Evans.

Force: Chase Tiatia, Zach Kibirige, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Toni Pulu, Bryce Hegarty, Gareth Simpson; Rahboni Vosayaco, Tim Anstee, Michael Wells (c), Jeremy Williams, Felix Kalapu, Santiago Medrano, Folau Fainga’a, Angus Wagner. Reserves: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Ryan McCauley, Ollie Callan, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Bayley Kuenzie, George Poolman.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe..