Injury-hit Crusaders to seek exemption for All Black Scott Barrett to skip rest week

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) can expect to hear from Scott Robertson in the coming days – and it won’t be related to his recent elevation to All Blacks coach in waiting.

No, the Crusaders’ head coach plans to seek permission to play captain Scott Barrett for a sixth consecutive match as his side’s injury crisis worsens in the aftermath of their bonus point win over the Brumbies in Christchurch on Friday night.

Under NZR’s rest protocols, All Blacks are typically limited to playing five consecutive matches – as Barrett has done.

However, exemptions are granted in certain cases, which is precisely what the Crusaders are seeking ahead of their round six match against the Reds in Brisbane next week.

“Now, that is a good question,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said. “We have to ask it [of NZR].”

Already without three of their five contracted locks – Sam Whitelock (broken hand), Mitchell Dunshea (chest) and Quinten Strange (hamstring) – the Crusaders were forced to scratch Zach Gallagher with a hamstring injury ahead of their 35-17 win over the Brumbies.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders lock Scott Barrett has played the team’s first five games of the season and his status for next week’s game against the Reds in Brisbane is unclear.

The blow forced Robertson to move Dom Gardiner into the starting side, opening the door for academy member and former Christchurch Boys’ High School First XV captain Jamie Hannah, 20, to make his debut off the bench.

“Possibly. I guess we will assess over the weekend what the plan is,” Barrett, the only healthy specialist lock in the squad, said when asked if he expected to play in Brisbane.

"I'm loving it, it's just about maintaining my fitness and keeping on top of niggles. I'm feeling good at the moment.”

What’s certain is loose forward Ethan Blackadder won’t make the trip across the ditch, not after joining the double-digit casualty list with a calf injury on Friday night.

Blackadder, one of the team’s best performers so far this season, was forced off the park late in the first half of the match and faces an undetermined stint on the sidelines.

It clearly dampened what was otherwise a good night for Robertson, who rued the fact Blackadder’s injury cost them a clean casualty sheet.

“We took him off, he had a bite [pain] in his calf. It’s going to be a couple of weeks. No, no it wasn’t ‘bang’. But it was enough.”

“Other than that, we got the job done. It wasn’t as clean as we’d hoped, we’d love to complete a lot more. We had a lot of chances in the first half.”

John Davidson/Photosport Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder is expected to miss at least a couple of games with a calf injury.

Robertson is right. The Crusaders could have led by a heck of a lot more than 21-3 at the split had they been more clinical and shown more patience inside the Brumbies’ 22.

However, on a night they also had to replace reserve tighthead Kershawl Sykes-Martin (neck) with Seb Calder ahead of kickoff, walking away with five points from a clash with the previously unbeaten Brumbies was satisfying for Robertson.

As was the standing ovation he received from adoring fans as he made the trek up the south stand en route to his coaching position a few days after being named All Blacks coach from 2024.

“I wasn’t expecting it. It was a great appreciation. It means a lot when the people are behind you,” the pleased coach said after mustering back-to-back wins.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku scored two tries against the Brumbies in Christchurch on Friday night.

It drew him level with mentor Robbie Deans (88) for most wins as Crusaders coach, a mark he could surpass next week in Brisbane.

He’ll sure hope his captain is there to lead. As for if any of the walking wounded could return, he wouldn’t rule it out.

“It’s touch and go. The calvary is coming. I’m not sure if it’s going to come over the hill this week, next week or post bye (round nine).”