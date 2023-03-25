Top Crusaders official condemns fan for Nazi salute during Super Rugby Pacific match

A fan at Orangetheory Stadium appeared to imitate a Nazi salute when the Crusaders played the Brumbies in Christchurch.

The Crusaders have vowed to investigate the actions of a fan who appeared to make a Nazi salute during a Super Rugby Pacific match in Christchurch on Friday night.

Sky Sport TV cameras captured images of a spectator displaying the salute after midfielder Brayon Ennor scored the Crusaders' second try during the 35-17 win over the Brumbies at Orangetheory Stadium.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge condemned the act, and said his organisation would do all it could to track down the culprit.

"If someone has behaved like that I am gutted, disappointed and disgusted in their behaviour,'' Mansbridge said.

READ MORE:

* Crusaders and Blues eye Easter weekend for postponed match

* Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge braces for Covid outbreak

* Fans of Israeli team Maccabi Haifa receive anti-semitic abuse in Berlin's Olympiastadion



"We would like to do some more work to understand exactly who it is, and what they were doing and what they were thinking.''

It's understood the fan was in an area of the stadium reserved for general admission tickets, not season ticket holders.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge wants to speak to the person who made a Nazi salute.

Mansbridge encouraged anyone who could identify the person, or persons, involved in the incident to provide his organisation with information.

The Crusaders would also liaise with management from Venues Otautahi.

"If anybody identifies them, I would like to find them,'' Mansbridge added. "I would like to sit down with them, and meet with them. To ask why they would do this.''

Incidents of people making Nazi salutes at sports venues appear to be rare in New Zealand.

Last year Football Australia fined Sydney United 58 A$15,000 after some of their fans displayed Nazi symbols and salutes after the Australia Cup final.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusaders beat the Brumbies 35-17 in Christchurch.

Football Australia also issued several suspended sanctions which included further fines, a points deduction and suspension from the Australia Cup.

When the Hurricanes played the Waratahs in their Super Rugby Pacific match at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney in May last year, flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi received an apology from the Waratahs after he said he heard "racial slurs'' and comments about his mother during the game.

Kirifi was seen giving the crowd a one-fingered salute after the match, a gesture he said was sparked by the taunts.

NZ Rugby, as the employer of Kirifi, wanted to know what had led to the player to act in the way he did and was satisfied with his explanation.

Because there was no CCTV footage at the ground, those responsible for abusing Kirifi couldn't be identified.