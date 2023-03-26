The big Blues talent that got away? Vaiolini Ekuasi shines for Melbourne Rebels

You can’t keep them all, but Vaiolini Ekuasi looks like one big talent that got away from the Blues.

The 21-year-old former New Zealand Under-20s rep made one appearance for the Auckland club last year but is now being hailed as “the buy of the season” for the Melbourne Rebels.

In his maiden Super Rugby Pacific start, the blockbusting No 8 scored a superb first-half try in his side’s 40-34 win at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Having impressed off the bench in the three games prior, an injury to Richard Hardwick handed Ekuasi his shot in the run-on side, and he certainly made it count.

Along with making 14 tackles without a miss, and racking up 63 metres on 10 carries, including beating three defenders and making a clean break, Ekuasi’s night was highlighted by his 38th minute five-pointer, where he got the ball 25 metres out and proceeded to show a turn of pace, a dummy, then a big fend on Reds second-five Hunter Paisami to propel himself over the line.

That moment was enough for Wallabies legend Tim Horan to be gushing in his praise of the talented loose foreard who moved across the ditch seeking more opportunities.

“I reckon it's the buy of the season," Horan proclaimed on the TV commentary.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Vaiolini Ekuasi played one game for the Blues last year before signing with the Melbourne Rebels.

“He can play this kid. He's only got one season here [on contract] with the Rebels and I reckon they will be chatting to him on Monday morning... what a game he's had.”

Fellow commentator Sean Maloney agreed that an extension should certainly be in the offing.

“If I'm Nick Stiles,﻿ the general manager down here, I'm saying, ‘Hey, well, how about a couple more?’ He was huge in that game against the Waratahs [in round three] when he came off the bench and just blew the game apart,” Maloney said.

“A New Zealand 20s representative, has obviously picked up plenty behind some of those freaks with the Blues, [Dalton] Papalii and the rest of them. My goodness.”

Auckland-born Ekuasi was captain of the First XV at St Peter’s School in Cambridge and in 2019 was selected in the Chiefs Under-18s and the New Zealand secondary schools side.

In 2021 he represented the Blues at the Super Rugby Aotearoa Under-20 competition in Taupō, made the cut for the national age-group side, and went on to make his NPC debut for Auckland.

Last year he then made his Super debut off the bench in the Blues’ win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium.

But it’s Melbourne where he’s now doing the business. For how much longer?