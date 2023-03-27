Super Rugby Pacific talking points: All eyes on the Blues for pacesetting Chiefs

Then there was one. And that lone unbeaten team in Super Rugby Pacific, Clayton McMillan’s charging Chiefs, very much have their sights on a Saturday night ‘Battle of the Bombays’ blockbuster against the Blues in Hamilton that could go a long way to ticking one of their important boxes for 2023.

The Chiefs made it five from five for the season with a 24-14 victory over the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday night that was more gritty than pretty. That, combined with the Brumbies’ 35-17 defeat to the Crusaders just a couple of hours earlier in Christchurch, leaves the men from H-town alone at the top of the table.

McMillan identified before the season had begun the importance of securing home advantage for finals footy as his team looked to take the lessons of the two previous seasons on board – both of which ended in defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch within sight of the silverware.

It’s so far so good for the Chiefs as they’ve continued on their merry way in industrious, if not imperious, fashion, with Friday’s three tries to two grind-out effort in Sydney setting them up nicely for the Blues who will welcome back their half-dozen rested All Blacks.

“The Blues are a team we love playing,” noted McMillan. “We only get them once this year in round-robin play, so that adds to the motivation. But it’s round six in a long competition, and everyone’s getting better. It’s about trying to get better at an accelerated rate over your competitors.”

It’s why Saturday’s matchup at FMG Stadium Waikato is so important for the Chiefs. They’re already four points clear of nearest chasers the Hurricanes, and another victory over a title contender would go a long way to nailing down that home advantage McMillan so values.

Matt King/Getty Images The Chiefs celebrate Emoni Narawa’s try in their round 5 victory over the Waratahs in Sydney.

The Blues’ 30-17 win over the Force in Auckland on Sunday certainly tightened things up, though, in a table that already has a ‘Big Five’ feel to it.

All five Kiwi franchises registered victories in round five, underlining the whip hand they still hold over their rivals. On top of the Chiefs and Crusaders’ Friday night victories, the Highlanders thumped the Fijian Drua in Dunedin, the Hurricanes made short work of Moana Pasifika at Mount Smart and the Blues completed the round with their scratchy win at Eden Park.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett has played five straight and is now due an All Blacks rest.

Give it a rest – Exceptions to the rule

There’s always been flexibility to the rule requiring All Blacks to play no more than five matches in a row before being afforded a “rest” week. And that looks set to be highlighted in round six.

The Crusaders have already signalled they intend requesting an exception for skipper and lock Scott Barrett who has started five straight now, and is due to put his feet up for Friday’s visit to the Reds. But the champs have an injury crisis at lock (Sam Whitelock, Mitch Dunshea and Quinten Strange all out, and Zach Gallagher has joined them with a hammy strain) and hope Barrett gets the green light to go six on the bounce.

The Blues have also confirmed they’ve been cleared to do something similar with No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and fullback/first five Stephen Perofeta who made their fifth starts in a row on Sunday. Coach Leon MacDonald said both would back up for the visit to the Chiefs. “They’ve got concessions. We spoke with Fozzie and we felt it’s a big ask to rest all the ABs in one week. We are allowed to push them out a bit longer.”

That’s sensible. It’s not as if Sotutu or Perofeta were over-used with the All Blacks in ‘22, and they will only benefit from a nice run of matches.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hurricanes No 8 Ardie Savea carries hard against Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

Don’t forget about the Canes

If it’s possible, Jason Holland’s Hurricanes have been flying under the radar in ‘23, with the Chiefs, Crusaders and Blues garnering most of the Kiwi buzz in title contention talk. But after going four for five thus far, it’s now impossible to ignore the claims of the men from the capital.

Saturday’s nine-try demolition of the usually competitive Moana Pasifika at Mount Smart underlined the firepower Holland has at his disposal, and with an improving pack, some handy depth developing and confidence as high as it has been in a while in the capital this is a side that has to be respected from here on in.

Holland anted to see his side go the full 80 against Moana, and they delivered as they kept Aaron Mauger’s side scoreless for the first time and kept the tries coming until the end. With the Force up next on week three of their Kiwi tour, expect more of the same in week six.

Southern comfort

Saturday’s visit from the dangerous Fijian Drua was a definite banana skin for the Highlanders, given how much the visitors would have enjoyed playing under the roof of ForBarr.

Instead, the southerners put the islanders to the sword, running in nine tries to make it back-to-back victories, with the very real prospect of three in a row when they visit Moana in Auckland on Friday.

It has not been an easy start for the ‘Landers, with a tough early draw and a mounting injury toll. But with some nice depth developing, young players starting to build valuable experience and the wins finally coming, all those new fans in the scarfie city at last have something to shout about.

Super Rugby Pacific, round 5

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 35 (Leicester Fainga’anuku 2 tries 6min, 58min, Braydon Ennor try 17min, Codie Taylor try 42min, Christian Lio-Willie try 78min; Richie Mo’unga 5 cons), Brumbies 17 (Ryan Lonergan try 47min, Corey Toole try 70min; Lonergan pen, 2 con). HT: 21-3

At Allianz Stadium, Sydney: Chiefs 24 (Bryn Gatland try 4min, Emoni Narawa 2 tries 54min, 76min; Damian McKenzie 3 con, pen), Waratahs 14 (Jake Gordon try 17min, Michael Hooper try 61min; Ben Donaldson 2 con). HT: 7-7

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Highlanders 57 (Jermaine Ainsley try 15min, Ethan de Groot try 21min, Martin Bogado 2 tries 27min, 73min, Sam Gilbert try 29min, Mitch Hunt try 40min, Aaron Smith try 43min, Jonah Lowe try 53min, Cam Millar try 78min; Sam Gilbert 5 cons, Cam Millar con), Fijian Drua 24 (Frank Lomani 2 tries 13min, 75min, Taniela Rakuro try 33min, Tevita Ikanivere try 58min; Kemu Valetini con, Frank Lomani con). HT: 33-12

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: Hurricanes 59 (Josh Moorby try 8min, Brett Cameron try 22min, Cameron Roigard try 28min Kini Naholo try 55 min, Salesi Rayasi 2 tries 57min, 66min Ardie Savea try 68min, Hame Faiva try 76min, Peter Lakai try 80min; Brett Cameron 7 cons), Moana Pasifika 0. HT: 19-0.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Melbourne Rebels 40 (Ryan Louwrens try 18min, Josh Kemeny try 25min, Matt Gibbon try 32min, Vaiolini Ekuasi try 38min, Joseph Pincus try 57min, Angelo Smith try 68min; Carter Gordon 5 cons), Queensland Reds 34 (Josh Flook 2 tries 10min, 54min, Jordan Petaia 2 tries 16min, 45min, Ryan Smith try 51min; James O’Connor pen, 3 cons). HT: 26-14.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 30 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens try 29min, Ofa Tuungafasi try 33min, Mark Telea try 48min, Ricky Riccitelli try 62min; Stephen Perofeta 2 pens, 2 cons), Western Force 17 (Michael Wells try 35min, Toni Pulu try 57min, Zach Kibirige try 77min; Hamish Stewart con). HT: 18-5.