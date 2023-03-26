Blues struggle past Western Force 30-17 for third victory in Super Rugby Pacific

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 30 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens try 29min, Ofa Tuungafasi try 33min, Mark Telea try 48min, Ricky Riccitelli try 62min; Stephen Perofeta 2 pens, 2 cons), Western Force 17 (Michael Wells try 35min, Toni Pulu try 57min, Zach Kibirige try 77min; Hamish Stewart con). HT: 18-5.

Stephen Perofeta’s classy turn at No 10 served up the key impetus for the Blues’ third victory of the Super Rugby Pacific season on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Eden Park.

Leon MacDonald’s largely second-string lineup – with a half-dozen All Blacks slipping in their rest weeks – produced a scratchy performance overall, but still managed to run in four tries to three to see off the challenge of the Western Force with a degree of comfort.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Blues wing Mark Telea goes in for the try in Sunday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Force at Eden Park.

The victory takes the Blues to 3-2 for the season, and 15 competition points, though their inability to take the bonus point will be a disappointment for the coaching staff. The Force drop to 2-3 and fall outside the top eight with just 8 points on the table.

READ MORE:

* Ruthless win over Moana Pasifika pleases Hurricanes coach Jason Holland

* 'Certainly no back-slapping': Table-topping Chiefs keeping feet firmly grounded



With so many new faces in this Blues lineup, as injuries and All Blacks requirements forced coach Leon MacDonald to dig deep into his squad, it was always going to be a challenge for the home side to find their stride in this contest. And with the Force battling away throughout, it is fair to say the Auckland outfit never found anything resembling top gear.

Perofeta’s presence at first five was settling for the Blues, and he was at the heart of much they did positive. Wing Mark Telea, with a try and 116 running metres, had a solid match and it was good to see Harry Plummer, at No 12, and Zarn Sullivan, at fullback, back providing their deft touches.

Up front the Blues would not have been happy with their set-piece and breakdown work, but young loosie Anton Segner and rising lock Cameron Suafoa were the pick of the big men.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Blues loose forward Anton Segner takes it up in Sunday’s clash against the Western Force at Eden Park.

The Force battled all the way, with Kiwi backs Chase Tiatia and Toni Pulu, English midfielder Sam Spink and loosie Tim Anstee the standouts for the visitors. Their forwards would have been happy with the disruption they managed in the arm-wrestle for possession.

The Blues would not have been content with their first 40, which they shaded 18-5, two tries to one, but never really managed to establish a fluency to their game in the face of some disruptive work from the visitors at the breakdown.

Wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, via a nice high take of a Perofeta kick and acrobatic placement, and prop Ofa Tuungafasi, finishing a Perofeta/Segner break, scored the first-half tries for the Blues, but some shakiness at the lineout, one or two costly handling errors and a lack of ball-retention at crucial times prevented the home side from building the buffer they would have wanted.

The Force battled away throughout the first 40 and were rewarded late in the piece when skipper Michael Wells punished Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens for an error from the kickoff when he raced on to a deft kick-through from Tiatia for their only score of the half.

The Blues looked well in control when Telea crossed for a try, and the 23-5 lead, early in the second half, but it was the Force who finished the stronger, with Pulu and Zach Kibirige both notching five-pointers, while the home side only crossed the line once more, when replacement hooker Ricky Riccitelli powered over around the three-quarter mark.

The big moment

Telea’s try early in the second spell effectively killed the match at 23-5, and it came when the Blues managed to grab a key lineout off the visitors and, for once, punished them with some sharp work in the leadup.

Match rating

5/10: A second-string Blues lineup against a middling Force one was never going to be a classic contest. And so it proved, with the home side making hard work of a victory that was probably never in doubt, but was also never easy on the eye.

MVP

Petrofeta provided the class on an otherwise uninspiring occasion. Good to see him getting some time at No 10 and he looked at ease there throughout.

The big picture

The Blues stay in the race, but they have a lot to improve this Saturday against the in-form Chiefs. The return of the heavy-hitters will help. The Force finish their Kiwi tour against the Canes in Palmy – another tough one as they search for a first win.