Blues back themselves to ground high-flying Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific blockbuster

Hoskins Sotutu and the Blues got the job done against the Western Force at Eden Park on Sunday.

The twinkle in coach Leon MacDonald’s eye suggests Saturday’s ‘Battle of the Bombays’ matchup against the undefeated Chiefs in Hamilton comes at just the right time for his Blues in this Super Rugby Pacific season.

The choice of his words, in the wake of a

* Blues struggle past Western Force 30-17 for third victory in Super Rugby Pacific

* Stuffing the stats: Hoskins Sotutu hits new level for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

largely disappointing 30-17 victory over the Western Force at Eden Park on Sunday, backed that up. The Blues may have muddled their way to a largely unimpressive 3-2 record (15 points), and fourth spot on the table, thus far, but they understand a defining matchup when it stares them down.

Clayton McMillan’s Chiefs are rolling, taking names and kicking butts through a 5-0 start to the season that has established an early four-point buffer at the top of the standings over nearest pursuers the Hurricanes.

The Blues, who have a swag of well-rested All Blacks coming back this week in a timely boost to resources, are aware just what their mates down the road have achieved through the first five rounds and see nothing to fear, and plenty to be excited about.

“We love that challenge,” said MacDonald after a messy display against the Force that failed to yield a bonus point. “It’s definitely one of the games the guys get up for. Hamilton is a place we like to go and win at. It’s one of the better feelings in rugby.

“We’ll turn this round quickly. We’re going to have about 13 new players turning up Monday pretty fresh after a break, and pretty excited about the week ahead. And a lot of guys will be better for the hitout today as well.”

Still, a tough task right, against a formidable Chiefs team that has been singularly impressive thus far in 2023?

“We know we can play a game that can beat them if we’re on,” replied the Blues coach. “There are areas we have to be better at. We know that. But we’re backing ourselves to go there and get the job done.”

It’s hard to tell where MacDonald’s maths came from, but the Blues should have seven All Blacks back for Chiefs week, with Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Fin Christie, skipper Dalton Papalii, Caleb Clarke and Nepo Laulala all coming off their rest weeks, and Patrick Tuipulotu an “outside chance” to feature in the mix after a spell out with a knee injury.

Internationals Akira Ioane (knee) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (broken hand) will remain on the injured list.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mark Telea had another strong outing for the Blues in their 30-17 victory over the Force at Eden Park on Sunday.

The quartet of Ofa Tuungafasi, Mark Telea, Stephen Perofeta and Hoskins Sotutu all played against the Force and should be available to face the Chiefs. Perofeta and Sotutu are at their five-game limits before All Blacks rest kicks in, but the Blues say they have been granted exemptions to play them through that.

Whatever, the Blues will get a timely fresh injection of top-end talent, and they’ll need it against a Chiefs outfit that is building beautifully, has excellent depth and are playing at a collective level perhaps only matched by the Canes through the early rounds of SRP.

Midfielder Bryce Heem, who limped off 10 minutes into the second spell, was the only fresh injury concern on Sunday, which could leave a choice between the fit-again Harry Plummer and Corey Evans at No 12 to face the Chiefs. MacDonald was encouraged to get a number of first hitouts for the year under the belt, and the likes of halfback Sam Nock, Plummer and young forwards Sam Darry and Anton Segner got important game-time under their belts on Sunday.

“The performance reflected the week. It was a muddled week and we weren’t able to get a good training week in. It probably showed in the way we played,” said the Blues coach of a lead-in spent negotiating a gastro bug as well as All Blacks’ down time.

The lack of a bonus point was particularly frustrating. “We had a lot of opportunities to score more points, so there’s plenty to work on. But we got the win, we’ll bank the four points and now it’s the Chiefs in a short turnaround, and we’ll refocus on the job at hand.”

MacDonald spoke about the importance of getting Darry and Nock back into the flow of games and was particularly encouraged by what he saw of Segner in his time at openside.

“His game has really taken off,” said MacDonald. “His physicality has gone up, his ability to carry through the line, and on defence he’s starting to hit a bit harder in the tackle. We know how good he is over the ball, he’s a natural leader as well, so it’s exciting to see him thrive. That 7 position is tough, and we know we need three good 7s.”