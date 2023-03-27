Hurricanes confirm signing of former captain Brad Shields for 2024

The Hurricanes captain is heading into his final Super Rugby season before taking up a sabbatical in Japan and sandwiched between all that is a rather important tournament in France.

Former captain Brad Shields will return to the Hurricanes six years after leaving New Zealand to pursue an international rugby career with England.

The Hurricanes have confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old loose forward for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season in a massive coup that should help offset the loss of star No. 8 Ardie Savea, who is off to Japan next year.

Currently playing for French club Perpignan, where he is on a short-term deal, Shields has been lured back to New Zealand after his previous club, London Wasps, ran into financial difficulties.

The move home was “extremely exciting,” he said.

“It’s been a crazy few years, so I’m grateful to the Canes for giving me an opportunity to come back to Wellington and experience some Super Rugby again. I've been supporting the team from afar.

“I’m hoping I can share the experience and knowledge that I have gained over the last few years and give back to the club that has given my family and myself some amazing opportunities.

“I am excited about another challenge, working to bring some more success to the club.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images England international Brad Shields is returning to the Hurricanes.

“At the same time, I’m looking forward to connecting with some new faces, and of course, reconnecting with some old faces.”

Shields played 103 games for the Hurricanes between 2012 and 2018 and was a key member of their championship-winning squad in 2016.

He led the Hurricanes in their famous 31-all draw with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and spent the next year as captain after Dane Coles tore his ACL.

But after struggling to crack the All Blacks, Shields decided to try his luck with England, whom he was eligible to represent through his parents.

He linked up with London Wasps in 2018 and made his test debut that year under Eddie Jones, going on to represent England nine times.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said he was delighted to welcome Shields back to the club, having confirmed contract talks last week.

“Before heading overseas Brad was an integral part of the Hurricanes game and environment,” Holland said.

“We know his qualities as a leader, and he is playing great rugby in France at the moment, and before that with Wasps.

“Shields is excited to be coming back to us and we can’t wait to get him in to compete with the young talent we have in our loose forwards mix.”