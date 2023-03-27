New Zealand Rugby grant Crusaders captain Scott Barrett exemption

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett in action against the Brumbies last week in Christchurch.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has received the nod to play a sixth straight Super Rugby Pacific match.

The injury-hit Crusaders confirmed New Zealand Rugby (NZR) granted them an exemption on Monday evening, after Barrett trained with the team ahead of their clash with the Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

Barrett joins Blues players Hoskins Sotutu and Stephen Perofeta in being granted permission to play in each of the first six rounds of the season.

Under NZR’s rest protocols, All Blacks are typically limited to playing five consecutive matches. However, exemptions can be requested – something Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson on Friday night confirmed he’d be seeking for Barrett.

When NZR consider requests, how players were utilised for the All Blacks last year is taken into account. As is the shape of the franchise’s roster in question.

It’s not pretty for the Crusaders. Barrett is the last of their five contracted locks left standing at a time Robertson has never before spent so much time in meetings with medical staff.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Lock Jamie Hannah, left, and wing Will Gualter debuted for the Crusaders against the Brumbies in Christchurch on Friday night.

More than a dozen Crusaders are sidelined through injury, including locks Sam Whitelock (broken hand), Mitchell Dunshea (chest), Quinten Strange (hamstring) and Zach Gallagher (hamstring).

All Blacks Ethan Blackadder (calf), David Havili (shoulder), Jack Goodhue (groin), Will Jordan (concussion related illness), Fletcher Newell (foot), Cullen Grace (shoulder) are also sidelined. As is Taha Kemara, Melani Nanai, Finlay Brewis, George Bell and Oli Jager.

If NZR had shot down the Crusaders’ request, assistant coach Dan Perrin said they would have been left with no choice but to start second-year player Dom Gardiner and 20-year-old Jamie Hannah, an academy member on a national training contract, who made his debut last week.

Crusaders Coaching Leadership Programme Scott 'Razor' Robertson on what it means to be a Crusader

Tahlor Cahill, a member of the Crusaders under-20s, also trained with the team on Monday afternoon.

"It's been one of those years. I had a pretty similar year with Tasman, to be fair,” Perrin said.

“I was having bloody two locks go down in the first 10 minutes of a game, I think we had nine concussions at Tassie.”

The good news for the Crusaders is Perrin confirmed second rowers Strange and Gallagher, and loosehead prop Brewis, were on track to return for Friday week’s home game against Moana Pasifika.

More reinforcements are due back post bye (week nine), including Havili and Goodhue, as well as potentially Jordan.

Having capped nine new players through five weeks, the Crusaders are awaiting scan results to determine how long Blackadder is sidelined for, although Robertson last week indicated it would be two or three weeks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Injured Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock will have his broken hand re-scanned during the bye week (round eight).

They’re also yet to clarify the severity of Reece’s knee injury, sustained against the Blues in round four.

"Full faith in the depth of the squad. I think it's exciting, you're seeing guys get an opportunity and take it. We're starting to see some good rhythm, so it might be a challenge for those lads to come back into the team,” Perrin said.

In his first season after taking over from All Blacks assistant Jason Ryan, Perrin felt the team’s forward pack was starting to find its feet, despite continued injury setbacks.

He received a fist-bump from Robertson at halftime against the Brumbies last week, after the Crusaders defended a rolling maul on their own line, before going down the other end and rumbling over for one of their own

“The work that goes into our maul during the week is pretty ferocious at times against each other. So, when it works out there in game time, you're pretty pumped up about it."